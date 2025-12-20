Georgia Tech vs LaFayette NCAA Basketball | Live Updates

Halftime- Georgia Tech leads 49-43 at the end of the half a late turnover got LaFayette within six points. Lamar Washington leads Georgia Tech with 10 points at the half.

1:13 1H- Georgia Tech stretches lead back to nine points after a basket from Akai Fleming and Kowacie Reeves. Georgia Tech leads 47-38.

3:00 1H- LaFayette beginning to hit shots against and have hit six of its last eight. They have closed the deficit to 4--36 late in the first half

7:10 1H- Georgia Tech has a 30-20 lead as the first half begins to wind down. The Yellow Jackets dominating the paint early with a 14-4 advantage. Akai Fleming leads Georgia Tech with six points

9:59 1H- LaFayette has cooled down after a 5-8 shooting to start the game. Since they, they have missed their last five baskets and struggling to score on offense. Georgia Tech has a 26-13 lead

12:30 1H- A Chas Kelley III three pointer caps off a 10-0 run for the Yellow Jackets as they are beginning to pull away. Georgia Tech has a 21-11 lead and has hit its last four baskets.

13:20 1H - Georgia Tech on a 7-0 run currently and hold an 18-11 lead. Lamar Washington has been the spark hitting two baskets.

15:00 1H- Game is tied 11-11. LaFayette has hit five of its first eight shots in the game. Georgia Tech has an assist on each of its four made baskets so far.

16:45 1H- Game is tied 7-7. Mouhamed Sylla has four points early in the game for the Yellow Jackets

19:03 1H- Mouhamed Syalla gets on the board first for the Yellow Jackets to give them an early 2-0 lead

20:00 1H- Georgia Tech wins the opening tip and controls for the first possession.

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Akai Fleming

G- Lamar Washington

G- Kam Craft

F- Kowacie Reeves

C- Mouhamed Sylla

The last time out the Yellow Jackets picked up an 87-76 win over Marist. Georgia Tech had five scorers in double-figures and used its red hot shooting in the second half to pull away from the Red Foxes. It was an all around performance for the Yellow Jackets who was without Baye Ngongo and Jaeden Mustaf. The Yellow Jackets is looking to add onter to the win column on Saturday afternoon.

