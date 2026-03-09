Five Assistant Coaches Who Could Make Sense For Georgia Tech

As the coaching search begins for the Yellow Jackets and one of the toughest job hires for athletic director Ryan Alpert continues, there are a number of high-ranking assistants who could make sense for Georgia Tech. Let’s take a look at a couple of names that could make sense for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Korey McCray, Florida

Don’t sleep on this name. McCrary has ties to the city of Atlanta and was even the CEO and head coach of the prominent Atlanta Celtics team that runs on the 3SSB circuit and has produced a myriad of elite talent. He served in that role from 1999-2011. MCCray has coached at several well-known programs in college basketball, like UCLA, LSU, Mississippi State, and Florida. His name has continued to rise, and he looks primed to land a major job soon.

2. Chester Frazier, Virginia Tech

Chester Frazier is currently an assistant coach at Virginia Tech under Mike Young and is one of the most respected assistants in the ACC. He would be an interesting target for Georgia Tech if they want to look at the assistant coaches around the country.

3. Luke Murray, UCONN

One of the best recruiting coaches you will find in college basketball. Coach Murray has played a large part in the Huskies' recruiting process and the development of prospects. Think Stephon Castle, Liam McNeeley, Solomon Ball, Braylon Mullins, and more. The list goes on and on. He is elite at what he does and is a strong reason why the Huskies have been back in the national spotlight. He could be looking to make the jump for his own opportunities, which makes him an enticing one to watch during the coaching carousel.

4. Brandon Laird, Idaho

It is pretty simple when it comes to Brandon Laird from Idaho. He is a great recruiter, but more than that, he is an elite developer, which is something the Yellow Jackets have been missing. He was even invited to the Silver Waves Media Next Up Rising Stars Power Lunch for his storied career of developing players into elite competitors. His coaching experience spans from UC Davis (three times), Menlo College, Sacramento State, and Idaho. He has been in a variety of roles, from assistant coach, head coach, interim coach, program analyst, and associate head coach. He would likely be an inexpensive hire and one who has experience in getting players to play at a high level.

5. Stan Jones, Florida State

This would probably be a tough one to land, given that he had been with the Florida State Seminoles for 23 years, but he is one of the best assistant coaches on the market. He was one of the first hires for the Seminoles program by Leonard Hamilton and has maintained his role as associate head coach. He was inducted into the Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame in 2019. He is responsible for helping guide nearly 20 players to the NBA Draft, where they have gone on to become great players. A few notable names are Scottie Barnes (Toronto), Devin Vassell (San Antonio), and Terance Mann (Brooklyn), to name a few. It is highly unlikely that he will leave the Seminoles, but if he does, the Yellow Jackets should go after him.