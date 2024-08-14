Former Georgia Tech Forward Tyzhaun Claude Reveals Transfer Destination
Former Georgia Tech forward Tyzhaun Claude revealed his transfer destination earlier today and he is staying in the ACC. Claude is going to play for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who are expected to compete for the ACC title. Claude received a waiver from the NCAA earlier this month to play another season and he will do so in Chapel Hill.
Claude opted to enter the transfer portal after only one season under Damon Stoudamire. Claude came to Atlanta after being at Western Carolina and Morehead State previously.
From his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2023-24 (senior at Georgia Tech)
Consistent No. 2 post player during the conference season … Finished as Tech’s seventh-leading scorer (4.8 ppg), third-leading rebounder (5.2 rpg) in all games … Started each of the first four games of the season, last 28 off the bench, averaging 17.4 minutes per game … Played 20-plus minutes eight of last 16 games … Hit 49.5 percent of his shots from the floor, and ranked eighth in the ACC in offensive rebounds (2.44 per game) … Averaged 4.3 points (50.0 pct. FG, 75.0 pct. FT) and 5.0 rebounds in ACC games (18.1 mpg) … Scored nine points (7-8 FT) with eight rebounds in Jan. 16 win at Clemson, six of his points in OT … Had nine points, eight rebounds, three blocks in win vs. North Carolina … Took eight rebounds or more in 10 games, including 10 vs. Florida State most recently … Posted a double-double (10 pts/10 reb) in the season-opener against Georgia Southern and 19 points vs. Howard … Fell one rebound shy of another double-double with 10 points (4-4 FG) and nine boards against Alabama A&M … Averaged 6.3 rebounds in three games at the Diamond Head Classic
2022-23 (junior at Western Carolina)
Second on the WCU roster with 15.4 points per game and snagged a SoCon-best 8.6 rebounds per game … His 3.2 offensive boards per contest were likewise tops in the league while ranking 30th in the NCAA … Corralled a season-high eight offensive rebounds against USC Upstate with his league-best mark just one below that against The Citadel … In 28 games played, finished with double-figure scoring 27 times, including 15 consecutive games to close season … Logged a team-best 11 double-doubles … Led the Catamounts in blocked shots, and shot 52.3 percent from the floor and 72 percent from the free throw line … Made the Southern Conference all-tournament team in 2023 after averaging 15.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games … Logged a double-double in WCU’s semifinal loss to Furman with 15 points and 11 rebounds … Tallied 15 points with five rebounds In the Catamounts’ quarterfinal win against ETSU
2021-22 (redshirt sophomore at Morehead State)
Appeared in just nine games after coming back from injury … Averaged 3.4 points per game and 1.8 rebounds per game
2020-21 (sophomore at Morehead State)
Did not participate due to season-ending injury
2019-20 (freshman at Morehead State)
Appeared in 30 games and started in 19 … Led the team in field goal percentage at 60 percent from the field … Averaged 9.5 points per game, leading the team at 6.4 rebounds per game, and 50 percent from the free throw line … Collected three double-doubles, pouring 13 points with 11 rebounds against Samford in his college debut … Scored 10 and nabbed 11 rebounds against Missouri … Had 19 points and 12 rebounds against Jacksonville State