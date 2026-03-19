Buy or Sell, Georgia Tech Spring Ball Edition: QB Battle, RB Room, and More

Georgia Tech is closing in on wrapping up their second week of spring practice. The Yellow Jackets have been on the field working hard one month out from the annual White and Gold Spring Game and there are a lot of storylines for Brent Key's team this spring.

Let's play buy or sell on some of Georgia Tech's biggest storylines this spring.

Albeto Mendoza is the frontrunner for the QB job

Buy or sell: Buy, for now

Does this mean that Mendoza is going to be the starter for sure? No, we are only two weeks into practice, but I do think that at this stage of the process, Mendoza is the lead guy right now.

Last week, offensive coordinator George Godsey talked about what he is looking for in a starting quarterback:

"First thing is to protect the ball, take charge. Fish and passing game. Make sure we got the right groupings in and out of the field. Command of the huddle tempo. Obviously, when you get into passing the ball, all that stuff, that's gonna be there with the right decisions. If the defense doesn't wanna give us a deep shot, then we'll take the profit, and we'll move on. If they wanna go up there and challenge us, and there's an opportunity to make them pay, then that's what we'll do. Being decisive, all that matters. There are a lot of little things that don't show up on the stat sheet that basically determine how you lead the team. They had a great one here last year, so we got some big shoes to fill. And uh, we'll do our best at that position, make sure we protect the ball and lead the charge.”

Will things change over the course of the next couple of weeks?

Best Running Back duo In The Country?

Buy or sell verdict: Buy

Are there some running back rooms that could be deeper than Georgia Tech's top two guys? Yes, but I do believe that Georgia Tech has an argument for the top duo in the country and top transfer addition Justice Haynes said as much when he met with the media:

“Running back room, very strong. I think we have a chance to be very special as a room. Got a lot of things to improve on, but our room is very special, very talented. And we have a really good room, from the oldest guy to the youngest guy, from our coach and Coach Smith, the way he pushes us each and every day. It's a close-knit room.

We compete in everything we do, and that's what I love about that room. We have a standard in that room, and we're here each and every day to uphold that standard and to bring that standard to fruition. So, you know, our standard is, you know, got to be the best room in the country, period, point blank. Um, you look around the country, you see Georgia Tech running back as the best room in the country.”

This has a chance to be an elite room and Georgia Tech is going to lean on them this season.

Brent Key is fired up about the new staff and new roster additions

Buy or sell verdict: Buy

Whether it was his press conference last week or his recent interview with Josh Pate, Georgia Tech's head coach has raved about the new roster additions and new staff members:

“I love it. It's awesome. You know, it's fresh ideas. It's fresh faces. It creates newness. Now I'm not going to sit here and act like the last two and a half months weren't hard. I mean, they were hard, right? But then when you come out on the back side of it, we still have a couple of pieces that we're adding. I think we've brought in six or seven new guys in the recruiting department. We've got four or five more to go there.

But we're taking our time with it. I've taken my time putting the whole staff together. It's about the right fit. It's about the right fit for here. It's about the right fit for this team, right, not anybody else. And I'll leave it with this. You'd a lot rather hit that hard reset after a good year than after a a really poor year."

Results will determine whether this enthusiasm was warranted, but Key is certainly excited about them.