Gallery: Georgia Tech 64, Louisville 58

Georgia Tech welcomed the Louisville Cardinals to McCamish Pavilion for rematch, and defeated the Cards 64-58 in the process to snap a 9 game losing streak against them. Below are select photographs from the contest. All credit to Brett Davis of USA TODAY Sports.

