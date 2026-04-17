Georgia Tech Announces Another Addition To Scott Cross's Coaching Staff

In recent weeks, newly hired Georgia Tech head coach Scott Cross has been filling out his coaching staff and he made another addition to it today. The school announced that Cross is adding Harvard assistant coach Matt Fraschilla to the staff.

“I have known Coach Matt Fraschilla for quite some time now,” Cross said. “I remember watching him play at Highland Park High School where he led the state in assists. On his coaching journey, Matt was part of Coach Jay Wright’s staff at Villanova that won a National Championship! I have watched him recruit in person and I know that he is one of the brightest, up-and-coming coaches in the country. He will instantly make our program better.”

Fraschilla, who was selected to the 2026 Silver Waves Media Rising Stars list, returned to his alma mater in Cambridge ahead of the 2022-23 season and helped Harvard steadily improve the past four seasons. During his tenure at Harvard, Fraschilla helped develop two unanimous Ivy League Rookie of the Year selections (Robert Hinton in 2024-25 and Malik Mack in 2023-24), a pair of unanimous All-Ivy first team selections (Hinton in 2025-26 and Chris Ledlum in 2022-2023), an Allstate NACDA Winter Good Works Team (Evan Nelson) recipient and a NABC All-District and USBWA All-District honoree in Ledlum. Fraschilla was part of the Crimson staff that earned Ivy League Co-Coaching Staff of the Year honors in 2025-26 after leading Harvard to a second-place finish in the league standings.

The Crimson capped the 2025-26 season qualifying for the Ivy League Tournament for the first time since 2020 and finished the season with a 17-12 overall record to go along with a 10-4 Ivy League mark, the best in six years. Fraschilla coordinated a defense that led the Ivy League in scoring defense (66.7 points per game allowed) last season and recorded its highest league finish at No. 2 since the 2019-20 season. The Crimson garnered three postseason selections in Hinton, Chandler Piggé and Thomas Batties II.

“I’m incredibly grateful to Coach Cross for the opportunity to be a part of the Georgia Tech family,” Fraschilla said. “This program has a rich history of excellence that we hope to continue to add to and I’m confident we have an outstanding staff that will do so. Georgia Tech is one of the best universities in the world and to be able to represent this Institution through basketball is a true honor.”

Fraschilla joins Wes Flanigan (Ole Miss), Kenneth Mangrum (Vanderbilt), Brandon Gilbert (Troy), Kelvin Lewis (Troy) and Chris Kreider (Rice) on the staff.

Georgia Tech has made one transfer portal addition to the team so far in former Ole Miss forward Tylis Jordan, but a lot of work still has to be done. Georgia Tech is losing key contributors such as Baye Ndongo, Jaeden Mustaf, Akai Fleming, and Mo Sylla to the transfer portal and Cross is hard at work to try and improve this team.