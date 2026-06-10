Georgia Tech Hosts Top 2028 Center Bentley Lusakueno For An Unofficial Visit

Georgia Tech and head coach Scott Cross continue to host some of the top prospects in the country and, earlier in the week, hosted one of the top players in the 2028 class, Bentley Lusakueno. Just last week, Georgia Tech hosted MJ Curry, a top prospect in the 2027 class who is trending to become a top national recruit.

Lusakueno is a consensus five-star prospect. He has his highest rating on 247Sports, where he ranks as the No.2 player in Georgia, the No.3 center, and the No.6 player nationally.

Lusakueno is coming off a major season for the Woodward Academy Eagles, where he led them to a 25-7 record and a state championship appearance. Lusakueno averaged 15.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.7 assists.

When you look at his game, he is more than a rim protector. With his 6’10 frame, he can put the ball on the floor and create offense off the dribble. He also has a savvy game that allows him to be stellar from mid-range and create defensive mismatches. Lusakueno has a very polished game at a young age and is a big that can play inside or out. He can be the featured part of an offense and dominate for 40 minutes.

Defense is where he does the majority of his damage because of his length, size, and lateral quickness. When he does seldom get beaten, he recovers at a high level and is able to block shots. Lusakueno recorded eight blocks in his season debut against the Westlake Lions. He has all the tools to dominate on that end of the floor.

Why is this major for Coach Cross?

Coach Cross hasn’t been on the job but a couple of months and is already recruiting some of the top talent in the state and bringing them in for unofficial visits. Some of the concern was whether the Yellow Jackets could still attract top-end talent with the coaching change. Apparently, they can. Now, they haven’t landed a commitment yet in the Cross era, which would be the 2027 class. However, it is big time when you are hosting one of the top players in the country, right in your backyard, who plays for one of the top programs in the state.

It is an early sign that even though the coaching staff is different, Georgia Tech still has the respect of players who consider the Yellow Jackets as an option. We will see what type of class they can put together for 2027 and 2028, but early signs are good for this staff and the direction they are moving in.