Georgia Tech Basketball: Full 2022-2023 Basketball Schedule Released

Football season might be in full swing, but it is still exciting to hear went the full schedule drops for college basketball. Georgia Tech dropped theirs today and it features some matchups against what will be some of the top teams in the country.

Georgia Tech is counting on Rodney Howard and others to lead them to a bounce-back season Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets are going to open up the 2022-2023 campaign with a home against Clayton State before making the short trip to play Georgia State for their first road game. They will also play Utah and either Marquette or Mississippi State in the Fort Myers tip-off. Other notable non-conference games will be the ACC-Big Ten challenge against Iowa and a home game against Georgia.

The first ACC conference game will be Saturday, December 10th on the road against North Carolina. The Tar Heels were national runner-ups last season and are the number one team entering the season according to ESPN's latest way-too-early top 25. The conference home opener will be Wednesday, December 21st against Clemson.

Other notable ACC games include a home game against Duke on January 28th, a New Year's Eve tilt with Virginia, and road games at Louisville and Florida State. The home finale will be against Louisville on February 25th.

The final game of the season will on the road against Boston College on March 4th.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets fall to 7th in AVCA Poll

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says that Georgia Tech is going to be a huge test

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Ole Miss in week three

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Three

Georgia Tech Football: Game time for the matchup with UCF announced

Georgia Tech Football: Defensive Grades for each unit for the Western Carolina game

Georgia Tech in the NFL: How did former Yellow Jackets do in week one?

What did Geoff Collins have to say after the Western Carolina win?

Georgia Tech Football: Grades for each unit on offense vs Western Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from the game against Western Carolina