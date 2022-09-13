Georgia Tech Basketball: Full 2022-2023 Basketball Schedule Released
Football season might be in full swing, but it is still exciting to hear went the full schedule drops for college basketball. Georgia Tech dropped theirs today and it features some matchups against what will be some of the top teams in the country.
The Yellow Jackets are going to open up the 2022-2023 campaign with a home against Clayton State before making the short trip to play Georgia State for their first road game. They will also play Utah and either Marquette or Mississippi State in the Fort Myers tip-off. Other notable non-conference games will be the ACC-Big Ten challenge against Iowa and a home game against Georgia.
The first ACC conference game will be Saturday, December 10th on the road against North Carolina. The Tar Heels were national runner-ups last season and are the number one team entering the season according to ESPN's latest way-too-early top 25. The conference home opener will be Wednesday, December 21st against Clemson.
Other notable ACC games include a home game against Duke on January 28th, a New Year's Eve tilt with Virginia, and road games at Louisville and Florida State. The home finale will be against Louisville on February 25th.
The final game of the season will on the road against Boston College on March 4th.
