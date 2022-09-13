Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets Drop to Seventh in AVCA Poll

It was not a big drop, but Georgia Tech volleyball fell a couple of spots this week in the AVCA coaches poll.

The Yellow Jackets went from fifth to seventh in the poll this week after splitting a pair of ranked matchups at the Georgia Tech invitational. Georgia Tech defeated BYU to start the week, but fell to Ohio State on Sunday afternoon.

It was a great performance this weekend from Julia Bergmann and Breland Morrissette, who were both named to the All-Tournament team for their performance this weekend.

Georgia Tech has two road games coming up against Arkansas and Georgia this week to finish up their non-conference games. Hopefully the Yellow Jackets can climb back into the top five with a great week.

