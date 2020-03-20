All Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech Contacting Pitt Transfer Trey McGowens

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has reached out to Pittsburgh sophomore guard Trey McGowens who entered the transfer portal earlier this week, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. 

To get an insight on McGowens, we spoke with Jim Hammett of Rivals' Panther-Lair. Give him a follow on Twitter, @JimHammett. 

A former top-100 prospect, the South Carolina native was Pittsburgh head basketball coach Jeff Capel's first commitment. McGowens made an impact his freshman year - becoming the first freshman in Panthers' history to score 30 points in a game when he amassed 33 points in a January 2019 upset win over Louisville. He followed up with that feat by scoring 30 points in a win over Florida State less than a week later. 

Last season with Pitt, McGowens averaged 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. He started 32 of 33 of the Panthers' games.

According to Hammett, the athletic combo guard displayed a great deal of potential in his two years at Pittsburgh, but had flashes of inconsistencies as well. 

"McGowens can take over a game like when he had a 24 point, 8 assist game this year in a win over North Carolina," Hammett said. "As a freshman, he had two 30-point games... In those cases he looked like a superstar."

During both seasons at Pitt, McGowens seemingly would hit a wall and his offensive game struggled. He is not a great outside shooter and teams took away his driving lanes which would lead to frustration."

McGowens' challenges with consistency his sophomore year resulted in his scoring average dipping to 9.1 points over Pitt's final 16 games - in that span he shot just 32% from the field and made only 29% of his 3-pointers. 

"Part of his struggles were because of Pitt point guard, Xavier Johnson," Hammett added. "Both players are very similar and that would cause issues for Pitt offensively. McGowens is effective with the ball in his hands and can be a playmaker for his teammates."

McGowens has cited he'd like to be a point guard at the next school he chooses. 

"Overall, McGowens has a ton of upside and can be a very good player with the right fit," said Hammett. 

