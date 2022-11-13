Georgia Tech Defeats Kennesaw State 65-39, Begins Season 2-0

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball is off to a 2-0 start after another strong effort on Sunday afternoon.

Nell Fortner's squad had another strong game on defense and held Kennesaw State to single digits in three of the four quarters of action today.

Cam Swartz led the team in scoring with 14 points, including four made three-pointers. Kayla Blackshear had 11 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Kara Dunn had 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Those were the only Yellow Jackets in double digits.

Cam Swartz led the way for the Yellow Jackets against Kennesaw State with 14 points Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech wasted no time in getting out to a lead. Just three and a half minutes into the game, Georgia Tech led 10-2 and never trailed in the game.

Swartz would score nine of her 14 points in the fourth quarter. She hit her first three three-pointers in the game.

Georgia Tech's defense was the most impressive thing in this game. Kennesaw State was held to just 28% shooting from the field and 23.5% from three-point range. The Yellow Jackets outrebounded the Owls 44 to 32.

Georgia Tech is now off to a 2-0 start to the season. The Yellow Jackets are going to be back in action this Wednesday against Auburn on the road. The game on Wednesday will tip off at 8:00

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech opens as a massive underdog to North Carolina

Georgia Tech Football: The good, the bad, and the ugly from Miami loss

Watch: Georgia Tech wide receiver Nate McCollum speaks after loss to Miami

Watch: Charlie Thomas and Ace Eley after the loss to Miami

Watch: Everything from Brent Key after the loss to Miami

Georgia Tech's four turnovers prove costly in the 35-14 loss to Miami

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Georgia State

No. 13 Georgia Tech comes up short against No. 5 Louisville

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 11

Georgia Tech Football: Three Hurricanes to know