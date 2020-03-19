All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech has reached out to Ohio State transfer DJ Carton, according to Stock Risers' owner Jake Weingarten. Other programs in talks with Carton include Louisville, Auburn, and Seton Hall. 

The Ohio State point guard announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday via Twitter. 

A breakout freshman last year, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.4 points, 3 rebounds, and had a 47.7 field goal percentage in his lone season with the Buckeyes. A key role for OSU last season, he started three games and averaged 23.9 minutes per game in 20 appearances. 

Carton scored a career-high 17 points and three assists in his final game of the season when the Buckeyes defeated Northwest 71-59 on January 26th. Four days later, he courageously announced his decision to step away from the basketball program to focus on his mental health.  

“We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward,” Ohio State head basketball coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

A native out of Bettendorf, Iowa, Carton was a top-50 national recruit for the 2019 cycle. He was Ohio State's highest rated signee since D'Angelo Russell in 2014. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3-Star QB Walter Simmons III Could Make Decision Soon

2021 3-star QB Walter Simmons III holds a Georgia Tech offer and could make a decision soon

Ashley Barnett

Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Throwback Recap Video: Georgia Tech stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Head Baseball Coach Danny Hall Hopeful For a Resolution

With the cancellation of the remaining winter/spring sports seasons, Georgia Tech head baseball coach Danny Hall believes an extra year of eligibility would be the correct decision.

Ashley Barnett

ACC Cancels All Remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring Sports

The ACC has cancelled all remaining 2019-20 Winter/Spring sports

Ashley Barnett

Report: Georgia Tech In Contact With Quinnipiac Grad Transfer Kevin Marfo

Georgia Tech is in talks with Quinnipiac grad transfer Kevin Marfo. The forward led the D-1 in rebounds per game (13.3).

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's Danny Hall Transitions From Certainty to Unknown

From preparing his team to travel for an away series to being thrusted into unfamiliar territory, Georgia Tech's Danny Hall discusses the transition of certainty to unknown.

Ashley Barnett

Former Georgia Tech OLB Jeremiah Attaochu Could Find a New Home in the NFL

After a comeback season with the Denver Broncos, could former Georgia Tech OLB Jeremiah Attaochu find a new home in free agency?

Ashley Barnett

Former Georgia Tech S Morgan Burnett Released by Cleveland Browns

Former Georgia Tech safety Morgan Burnett has been released by the Cleveland Browns.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Makes Cut For In-State CB Kani Walker

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets make the cut for in-state 3-star cornerback Kani Walker.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech 'Feels Like Home' for CB Jordan Oladokun

For 3-star cornerback Jordan Oladokun, Georgia Tech 'feels like home'

Ashley Barnett