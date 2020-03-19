Georgia Tech Reaching Out to OSU Transfer DJ Carton

Georgia Tech has reached out to Ohio State transfer DJ Carton, according to Stock Risers' owner Jake Weingarten. Other programs in talks with Carton include Louisville, Auburn, and Seton Hall.

The Ohio State point guard announced his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday via Twitter.

A breakout freshman last year, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 10.4 points, 3 rebounds, and had a 47.7 field goal percentage in his lone season with the Buckeyes. A key role for OSU last season, he started three games and averaged 23.9 minutes per game in 20 appearances.

Carton scored a career-high 17 points and three assists in his final game of the season when the Buckeyes defeated Northwest 71-59 on January 26th. Four days later, he courageously announced his decision to step away from the basketball program to focus on his mental health.

“We 100% support D.J. in this decision and we genuinely wish him all the best moving forward,” Ohio State head basketball coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. “We appreciate all he contributed to our program. We will assist him in any way we can.”

A native out of Bettendorf, Iowa, Carton was a top-50 national recruit for the 2019 cycle. He was Ohio State's highest rated signee since D'Angelo Russell in 2014.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_