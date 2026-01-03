Georgia Tech vs Boston College Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

4:55 1H - Georgia Tech starting to enforce their will on the game. Baye Ndongo knocks down a shot and gets fouled. The Yellow Jackets lead 25-17

6:21 1H- Play is under review to see if it is off of Georgia Tech

7:26 1H- Georgia Tech has a 19-15 lead in the first half. The defense is clamping down and has limited Boston College to 5-18 shooting in the first half. The Eagles are just 1-9 shooting in the past few minutes.

11:59 1H- Kam Craft checks in and hits a three for the Yellow Jackets after a made basket from Baye Ndongo. Score is tied 11-11. Georgia Tech is hanging tough so far.

14:14 1H- Georgia Tech trails 11-6 still looking for its first field goal in over five minutes

15:40 1H- Georgia Tech trails 6-4 early in the game and haven't made a field goal in over three minutes. The Yellow Jackets are 1-5 from the field.

16:53 1H- Cole Kirouac checks in for the first time today, and Yellow Jackets trail 4-2 early

18:39 1H - Kowacie Reeves scores the first points for Georgia Tech with a breakaway slam

20:00 1H - Boston College wins the opening tip and scores on its first possession

Pregame- A new starting lineup for the Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon with Peyton Marshall getting the start for Georgia Tech

G- Lamar Washington

G- Akai Fleming

F- Kowacie Reeves

F- Baye Ndongo

C- Peyton Marshall

Georgia Tech is back in action and will face ACC foe Boston College for the start of a two game homestand. The Yellow Jackets are looking to rebound after a close loss to Duke on the road. How will they respond?

