Whose Stock Is Trending Up After The Yellow Jackets Loss To Wake Forest?

Georgia Tech fell to Wake Forest after an 11-0 run doomed them, and they would never recover in the second half, which occurred in the first four minutes. Georgia Tech trailed 37-33 at the break and did a nice job of closing the deficit before the half because of their three-point shooting. The Yellow Jackets went 6-13 from three-point range. In the second half, they were even better, going 4-7 from beyond the arc. It is unfortunate that the Yellow Jackets couldn’t make more two-point field goals, which could have helped them in this game. There weren’t a lot of stock risers in this one, with three players not scoring a bucket at all on Wednesday night. Let’s take a look at whose stock rose after their performance.

Kowacie Reeves

It was a strong outing for Reeves, who has been dealing with the sick bug lately. He missed the Stanford game because of it. However, he came in on Wednesday night and was red-hot from the field. Reeves finished with 18 points on 7-12 shooting. Reeves carried the scoring load in the first half, scoring 14 points on 5-7 shooting and 3-3 from beyond the arc. The hot shooting effort cooled down in the second half due to foul trouble. Reaves picked up his fourth foul at the 14:46 mark. It affected the Yellow Jackets defensively, who fell into a funk scoring the basketball and not converting a field goal for several stretches of the game.

Baye Ndongo

Ndongo finished one rebound shy of his fifth double-double and finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. You can’t sleep on his impact defensively either, with his two blocks and one steal. He did all he could offensively to carry the weight and help the team. It was his 16th time this season, surpassing double-figures for the Yellow Jackets. With so many injuries to the frontcourt, the pressure has once again been put on Ndongo to fill the void and step up. He has done all he can to help the Yellow Jackets, but the requisite parts around him are not enough. Game in and game out, he hits double-figures and usually hits a double-double. When all failed, Ndongo continued to put the ball in the basket and make plays.

Despite another disappointing season for the Yellow Jackets, their veterans, Ndongo and Reeves, have been the most consistent on the team this season and have been reliable scoring punches.

