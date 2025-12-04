All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Mississippi State SEC/ACC Challenge Live Updates NCAA Basketball

Can Georgia Tech end its two game losing streak?
Najeh Wilkins|
Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech's head coach, is seen during the Drake game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. Drake won the Emerald Coast Classic consolation game 84-74. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald)
Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech's head coach, is seen during the Drake game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. Drake won the Emerald Coast Classic consolation game 84-74. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech is back in action after going 0-2 in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida. The Yellow Jackets will look to end their two-game skid and get back on track. Georgia Tech is now 5-3 on the season after a 5-1 start. The Yellow Jackets need to pick up some wins before their schedule begins to stiffen in December. Can they help the ACC pick up another quality win in the challenge with the SEC?

Starters for Georgia Tech:

G- Akai Fleming

G- Jaeden Mustaf

F- Baye Ndongo

F- Kowacie Reeves Jr

C- Mouhammed Sylla

More Georgia Tech Basketball News:

Everything From Baye Ndongo And Jaeden Mustaf After A 66-64 Win Over Georgia Southern

Everything From Head Coach Damon Stoudamire After A 66-64 Win Over Georgia Southern

Jackets stave off Georgia Southern's Late Run To Remain Perfect At Home

Published | Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Share on XFollow najehwilk
Home/Basketball