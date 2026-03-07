Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Louisville Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes will face each other on Saturday afternoon with the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament on the line. If Miami wins, they'll finish with the same record as Louisville, but they'll finish in second place due to the head-to-head record.

The winner will also further boost its resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this regular season finale.

Louisville vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Louisville -0.5 (-110)

Miami +0.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Louisville -110

Miami -110

Total

OVER 157.5 (-110)

UNDER 157.5 (-110)

Louisville vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: 2:00 pm ET

Venue: Watsco Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPNU

Louisville Record: 21-9 (10-7 in ACC)

Miami Record: 24-6 (13-4 in ACC)

Louisville vs. Miami Betting Trends

Louisville is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

Louisville is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Louisville's last six games

Miami is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 8-4 in the last 12 games between these two teams

Louisville vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Malik Reneau, F - Miami Hurricanes

Malik Reneau is leading Miami in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's also shooting 55.9% from the field. He hasn't had his best stuff of late, scoring a combined 22 points in his last two games. They need him to have a bounce-back performance this afternoon.

Louisville vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

The overall shooting and defensive numbers are extremely similar, but Louisville has a significant stylistic advantage. What I mean by that is that what Louisville does offensively can attack where Miami is weak defensively.

Louisville has one of the highest three-point shot rates in the country; meanwhile, the Hurricanes rank 246th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35% from beyond the arc. If Miami can't defend the perimeter, Louisville is going to win this game.

Pick: Louisville -110

