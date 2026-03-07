Louisville vs. Miami Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7
In this story:
The Louisville Cardinals and Miami Hurricanes will face each other on Saturday afternoon with the No. 2 seed in the ACC Tournament on the line. If Miami wins, they'll finish with the same record as Louisville, but they'll finish in second place due to the head-to-head record.
The winner will also further boost its resume for the upcoming NCAA Tournament.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this regular season finale.
Louisville vs. Miami Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville -0.5 (-110)
- Miami +0.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville -110
- Miami -110
Total
- OVER 157.5 (-110)
- UNDER 157.5 (-110)
Louisville vs. Miami How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 7
- Game Time: 2:00 pm ET
- Venue: Watsco Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Louisville Record: 21-9 (10-7 in ACC)
- Miami Record: 24-6 (13-4 in ACC)
Louisville vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Louisville is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Louisville is 0-5 ATS in its last five road games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Louisville's last six games
- Miami is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the last 12 games between these two teams
Louisville vs. Miami Key Player to Watch
- Malik Reneau, F - Miami Hurricanes
Malik Reneau is leading Miami in scoring, averaging 19.1 points per game, along with 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He's also shooting 55.9% from the field. He hasn't had his best stuff of late, scoring a combined 22 points in his last two games. They need him to have a bounce-back performance this afternoon.
Louisville vs. Miami Prediction and Pick
The overall shooting and defensive numbers are extremely similar, but Louisville has a significant stylistic advantage. What I mean by that is that what Louisville does offensively can attack where Miami is weak defensively.
Louisville has one of the highest three-point shot rates in the country; meanwhile, the Hurricanes rank 246th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35% from beyond the arc. If Miami can't defend the perimeter, Louisville is going to win this game.
Pick: Louisville -110
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $100 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets