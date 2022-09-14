Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

What does Georgia Tech's Women's Basketball schedule look like for the upcoming season?

One day after the 2022-2023 schedule was released for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team, the women's ACC schedule got released. The Yellow Jackets are looking to make a return appearance to the NCAA Tournament this upcoming season but will be missing Lorela Cubaj, their best all-around player on the team last season. 

Cameron Swartz, Georgia Tech

Boston College transfer Cameron Swartz is going to be a key player for Georgia Tech this season

The ACC schedule is going to tip off on December 18th on the road at Boston College and the first home conference game is going to be against Florida State on New Year's Day.

Some notable games for the Yellow Jackets include a game against the defending ACC champions NC State at home on February 2nd. Miami and Duke both come to Atlanta as well. The final home game will be against Virginia Tech on February 26th and that will also serve as the final game of the regular season before the ACC Tournament. 

The ACC tournament will be March 1st-5th in Greensboro, North Carolina. 

This is a challenging schedule for the Yellow Jackets for the upcoming season, but they have a great coach in Nell Fortner to help them navigate it and I don't expect a big drop-off in play this season. 

The season opener is November 10th vs Georgia State. 

