Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released
One day after the 2022-2023 schedule was released for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team, the women's ACC schedule got released. The Yellow Jackets are looking to make a return appearance to the NCAA Tournament this upcoming season but will be missing Lorela Cubaj, their best all-around player on the team last season.
The ACC schedule is going to tip off on December 18th on the road at Boston College and the first home conference game is going to be against Florida State on New Year's Day.
Some notable games for the Yellow Jackets include a game against the defending ACC champions NC State at home on February 2nd. Miami and Duke both come to Atlanta as well. The final home game will be against Virginia Tech on February 26th and that will also serve as the final game of the regular season before the ACC Tournament.
The ACC tournament will be March 1st-5th in Greensboro, North Carolina.
This is a challenging schedule for the Yellow Jackets for the upcoming season, but they have a great coach in Nell Fortner to help them navigate it and I don't expect a big drop-off in play this season.
The season opener is November 10th vs Georgia State.
Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!
Facebook: All Yellow Jackets
Twitter: @AllYellowJacket
Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell
See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage
Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!
More Georgia Tech Related Content:
Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad
Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game
Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss
Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets release 2022-2023 basketball schedule
Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend
Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets fall to 7th in AVCA Poll
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says that Georgia Tech is going to be a huge test
Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Ole Miss in week three
ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Three
Georgia Tech Football: Game time for the matchup with UCF announced