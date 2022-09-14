Georgia Tech Women's Basketball: 2022-2023 ACC Schedule Released

One day after the 2022-2023 schedule was released for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team, the women's ACC schedule got released. The Yellow Jackets are looking to make a return appearance to the NCAA Tournament this upcoming season but will be missing Lorela Cubaj, their best all-around player on the team last season.

Boston College transfer Cameron Swartz is going to be a key player for Georgia Tech this season © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC schedule is going to tip off on December 18th on the road at Boston College and the first home conference game is going to be against Florida State on New Year's Day.

Some notable games for the Yellow Jackets include a game against the defending ACC champions NC State at home on February 2nd. Miami and Duke both come to Atlanta as well. The final home game will be against Virginia Tech on February 26th and that will also serve as the final game of the regular season before the ACC Tournament.

The ACC tournament will be March 1st-5th in Greensboro, North Carolina.

This is a challenging schedule for the Yellow Jackets for the upcoming season, but they have a great coach in Nell Fortner to help them navigate it and I don't expect a big drop-off in play this season.

The season opener is November 10th vs Georgia State.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Former Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling signs with New Orleans Saints practice squad

Geoff Collins press conference before Ole Miss game

Georgia Tech Football: Betting Odds vs Ole Miss

Georgia Tech Basketball: Yellow Jackets release 2022-2023 basketball schedule

Jared Ivey is excited to come back to Atlanta to play this weekend

Georgia Tech Volleyball: Yellow Jackets fall to 7th in AVCA Poll

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin says that Georgia Tech is going to be a huge test

Georgia Tech Football: First look at matchup with Ole Miss in week three

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week Three

Georgia Tech Football: Game time for the matchup with UCF announced