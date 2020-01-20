Georgia Tech Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Louisville Matchup

As if going on the road to face the #6 Louisville Cardinals in the second largest Division I arena in the nation was not hard enough, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets could find themselves without some key pieces in their matchup against the Cardinals.

"I don't know on Michael Devoe, Jose [Alvarado]'s got back spasms, and Evan Cole is out for today's practice. He hurt his arm," head coach Josh Pastner said to the media today.

Prior to today's media availability at the Zelnak Center, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe was seen wearing a boot on his right foot at practice. Pastner said that "his status is to be determined," and that he would not know until later tonight or tomorrow what his prognosis would be. He did not rule out the possibility of being out longer than past the game against Louisville.

Junior point guard Jose Alvarado did participate in today's practice, however junior forward Evan Cole did not. Pastner stated that Cole "couldn't feel his arm" after the Virginia game but "should be a go for Wednesday".

Devoe is Georgia Tech's leading scorer with 15.9 points per game, and Alvarado is the assist leader with 5.0 per game. Cole has been a crucial player off the bench, averaging 4.6 points & 2.6 rebounds in 10.8 minutes over the last 5 games

