Yellow Jackets Take Down Huskers In Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Unlike the previous game which required a last second layup & free throw to come away as the victors, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets separated themselves by as much as 20 points against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, defeating them 73-56 in their segment of the ongoing Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

"Coach Hoiberg is one of the best coaches in the country," head coach Josh Pastner said. "He’s going to get Nebraska going like he did at Iowa State, there’s no question about that. So we were fortunate with the win today."

Like against Bethune-Cookman just four days before, the Jackets were once again led by the efforts of junior forward Moses Wright and sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe. The ACC's leading scorer, Devoe finished with 26 points & 7 assists, the most since Jose Alvarado has 7 assists in the season opener at NC State. Wright also contributed heavily, coming away with a season high 18 points and just 1 rebound shy of back-to-back double doubles.

"He plays with high energy and just plays at a high level," Devoe said about Wright.

Normally a decent three point shooting team, Fred Hoiberg's Huskers found themselves going only 23.1% from beyond the arc, and just 32.3% from the field. Nebraska also suffered mightily at the free throw line, sinking just 8 of their 18 shots from the charity stripe. Hoiberg attributed this mainly to the success of Georgia Tech's zone defense.

"They do a good job with that. It is a zone you don't see very often," Hoiberg said. "It starts in a 1-3-1 and kind of morphs back into a 2-3."

Where the Huskers did do a better job than they normally do is rebounding. Heading into their matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Nebraska had the second worst rebounding margin in all of Division 1. Yet when both team went into the locker room at the half, the Jackets found themselves getting out rebounded 23-21 and clinging to just a 4 point lead.

But as things got going in the second half, things started to swing more so in Tech's favor. Wright continued to be second half spark like he has for most of the season, utilizing a baby skyhook to come away with 13 second half points.

Meanwhile for Nebraska, nothing was seemingly going their way. They shot a meager 25% in the second half, including going nearly five and a half minutes without a field goal at one point.

Tech did a solid job closing out the game as well and not allowing the Huskers to get back in he game. Possessing a 9 point lead with 5:26 to go after a Nebraska three pointer, the Jackets finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Next up, Georgia Tech continues their busy week as they take on the Syracuse Orange this Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for noon on the ACC Network.

