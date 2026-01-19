How Much Stock To Buy In Georgia Tech's Win Over NC State

Georgia Tech picked up a major win on the road against NC State and once again showed that it can compete and defeat some of the best teams in the nation. They came close to knocking off the Duke Blue Devils, with whom they went toe-to-toe on New Year's Eve.



It has been an up-and-down season for the Yellow Jackets. In one light, they have shown they can play with anybody and play up to the competition. In the same breath, they struggle with teams that are inferior to them or not on the same level. An example includes the Pittsburgh loss on Wednesday night, which was an 89-66 defeat.

One thing we always see in college basketball is that a team turns around their season with a major victory. Can the Yellow Jackets follow that same trajectory and pull off the same this year? It remains to be seen but head coach Damon Stoudamire even acknowledged that one win can change a season.

"One win can change your season. I do know that. We can build on this. It was good to see. And we didn't make the free throws, but we got the stops. So before we couldn't get the stops and we made the free throws, so what difference did it make? I think that was the biggest thing tonight. We had a collective effort, you know, it was five guys connected and playing as one on both ends of the floor. I think that's what I take away from this win because it's been a tough, you know, 48 72 hours for everybody. We did a lot of I won't call it soul searching because it gets clichéish and all that, man, but we just weren't happy with what happened. To come back today and beat a really good NC State team at their place, um, I think it shows a lot of character those guys down there in that room," said Stoudamire.

So how much stock should you buy?

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire looks on during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

I would say a couple of shares. Nothing too crazy, but enough to show you have a semblance of belief. NC State is a top basketball team and ranks No.34 in the Net basketball ranking,s which is one of the major metrics used to decide if a team is going to make the NCAA tournament. The fact Georgia Tech was able to win in a hostile environment and not quit spoke volumes. They get the chance to prove themselves again this week with a home bout vs No.18 Clemson. It is another chance to add a Quad 1 win to the resume. There will be ample opportunities for that, but the Yellow Jackets must take advantage of them when they present themselves. Saturday’s victory could catapult Georgia Tech to where it wants to go. They have to start stacking wins, especially being No.14 in the conference. The room for error is minimal, and they must capitalize on their chances.

More Georgia Tech News:

•How to Watch Georgia Tech vs NC State: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

•Good, Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Home Loss To Pittsburgh

•Everything From Georgia Tech Guard Kam Craft After The Loss To Pittsburgh