How To Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 20 North Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After losing on the road to No. 21 Oklahoma in the ACC/SEC Challenge, Georgia Tech is going on the road to face North Carolina
Tech (4-4), looking to improve upon a 14-18 mark in Damon Stoudamire’s first season as head coach on The Flats, looks to rebounds from a 76-61 road loss to No. 21 Oklahoma Tuesday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. The Yellow Jackets had won their two games prior, defeating Central Arkansas, 87-68, Saturday, and Charleston Southern, 91-67, to finish off a seven-game homestand to open the season.
The Tar Heels (4-4) have spent the entire season in the top 25, but have lost three straight games after dropping a 94-79 decision at home Wednesday night to Alabama UNC’s other losses have come to Kansas, Auburn and Michigan State, all away from home.
Tech is looking to start 1-0 in the ACC for the second straight year after having defeated Duke last December to begin the conference slate. The Jackets last won their ACC opener when it was on the road in 2019, an 82-81 overtime decision at NC State.
Saturday marks the third time in the last four years that Tech has started its ACC schedule against North Carolina. The Yellow Jackets lost to the Tar Heels at home in 2021 and in Chapel Hill in 2022.
Georgia Tech is playing its third game of the season against a ranked team. The Jackets dropped an 81-58 contest at home to No. 18 Cincinnati on Nov. 23 and lost 76-61 at No. 21 Oklahoma Tuesday. Tech is 3-4 vs. Top-25 teams under Damon Stoudamire.
Georgia Tech is playing its second straight road game after opening the season with seven consecutive home games. It is the second of three straight games away from home for Tech, which lost at Oklahoma Tuesday and faces Northwestern in a neutral-site game on Dec. 15 in Milwaukee.
The Yellow Jackets and North Carolina have split their last six meetings after the Yellow Jackets upended the No. 3 Tar Heels, 74-73, last Jan 30 at McCamish Pavilion. Nait George scored the game-winning points on a layup with seven seconds remaining.
North Carolina has a 72-28 lead in the all-time series between the two teams, and a 58-26 advantage since Tech joined the ACC (one Tech win in 2016-17 vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions).
The Tar Heels have won 12 of the last 16 games in the series, but Tech has managed to split the last six, winning the only regular-season meeting in 2023-24 by a 74-73 score in Atlanta.
Here is how you can watch today's game.
Saturday, December 7, 2024 | 2 p.m. EST | Chapel Hill, N.C. | Dean E. Smith Center
Live Stream: ACC Network (Announcers: Mike Monaco, Randolph Childress)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 382 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
Odds
Georgia Tech is going to be a 16.5-point underdog today vs the Tar Heels according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The total is set at 163.5.
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Recruiting: ESPN Analyst Gives Take On Yellow Jackets 2025 Recruiting Class
Georgia Tech Football: Yellow Jackets Offensive Lineman Jordan Brown Enters Transfer Portal
Report: Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Gets New Contract Extension