Three Players Scott Cross Should Target in the Portal For Georgia Tech

The transfer portal is vastly approaching and is less than two weeks away. Let’s take a look at some players the Yellow Jackets should take a closer look at in the portal.

1. CG Christian Bliss

Delaware Hens guard Christian Bliss (00) dribbles during the NCAA college basketball game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at The Bob Carpenter Sports Convocation Center in Newark, Delaware.Delaware Hens guard Christian Bliss (00) dribbles during the NCAA college basketball game against Middle Tennessee on Feb. 7, 2026, at The Bob Carpenter Center in Newark. | Saquan Stimpson/Special Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bliss is a stellar guard who just had one of the best seasons of his career with the Delaware Blue Hens. He led them in scoring, assists, and steals. Bliss averaged 16.7 points, 5.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals. His 5.9 assists ranked 26th in the NCAA this season. An area where he really separated himself was from long range. He shot an impressive 39.2% from beyond the arc, and he shot 84.8% at the charity stripe.

He would give the Yellow Jackets a healthy combination of scoring and shooting while also being able to facilitate and create offense for others. The Yellow Jackets desperately need better guard play that can make the job for their bigs a lot easier. Bliss would be able to come in and help with that. He can create for himself and score at a high level. Bliss hit double-figures in all but two games last season for Delaware. Playing for a Power 4 conference would be appealing for Bliss, who could be looking to make the jump up.

2. PF Jamarion Davis Fleming

Feb 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Mississippi State forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming (0) grabs a rebound against Alabama guard Houston Mallette (95) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into the transfer portal, Fleming is a four-star prospect with a 91.14 overall rating according to On3. In his freshman season with Mississippi State, he averaged 3.7 points and 4.8 rebounds on 67% from the floor. He also averaged 1.3 blocks in 32 games played this season. This is a young player who came out of high school as a four-star prospect, the No.1 player in Mississippi and a top 130 recruit.

This is the kind of talent that Cross can develop, and he can easily come in and compete for a starting role with the Yellow Jackets. He would quell a lot of worries on the defensive side of the ball and has continued to add to his offensive bag. He is young and could flourish for years with the Yellow Jackets. Here is more on Davis-Fleming as a prospect coming out of high school, per 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein.

“Davis-Fleming is a long and athletic big man who is most impactful as a defender and finisher. He’s able to dunk balls while still on his way up, has a quick second bounce, and better than 7-foot-2 wingspan. His frame is cut-up with broad shoulders and naturally solid enough to really expand in a college weight room.

He’s a true rim protector who challenges plays aggressively in the lane and has the mobility to patrol the paint from a wide radius. He’s capable of blocking shots with both hands (2.2 per game in the EYBL) and has the multiple jumps necessary to contest follow-up shots as well. He covers the court very well and is capable of hedging and recovering. There are times, however, where his positioning and fundamentals can be questionable, and he also needs to be a more consistent defensive rebounder.

Offensively, he has good hands and can run the floor with fluid strides. He’s a much more active offensive rebounder than he is defensive. Beyond being a dunker though, his offense can be a bit limited right now. He’s unrefined with his back to the basket and still learning the positioning and spatial awareness to be in the right spots as a finisher.”

3. Point Guard Bernie Blunt III

Blunt III had a career year with the Mercyhurst Lakers, averaging a career high of 17.6 points per game this season. He also averaged 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and one steal. He only averaged one turnover a game, which will definitely make him attractive. Now, this fit all depends on how Cross likes his point guards. Would he rather have them be able to score the basketball at a high level, or run the offense and be more pass-first?

If it is the latter, then Blunt III might now be a fit. However, if he likes his guards to be able to score, that could do wonders, especially with Blunt III's ability to attack downhill and constantly get to the free-throw line, where he shoots an impressive 86.5% from the charity stripe. He would also be an inexpensive option for the Yellow Jackets and has a ton of experience to man the point guard spot. It depends on whether Coach Cross feels comfortable with what he has there at point guard on the team, or if he will look elsewhere. If he decides to, Blunt III could be a great option.