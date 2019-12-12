Georgia Tech Alum Iman Shumpert Waived By Brooklyn Nets

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, guard and Georgia Tech alum Iman Shumpert has been waived the Brooklyn Nets.

The move comes as a result of Wilson Chandler coming back from suspension, forcing Brooklyn to trim the roster back down to 15. In his 13 games in a Nets uniform, Shumpert averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Prior to his stint in Brooklyn, Shumpert was previously a member of the Houston Rockets before being picked up by the Nets. He began his career as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, spending the first 3 and a half years of his career with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2015.

The move paid dividends for Shump, as he was a key bench player in the Cavs’ 2016 Championship run. He was later traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2018, then to the Rockets this past February.

A 2008 McDonalds All-American, Shumpert played for 3 years in a Georgia Tech uniform. In his junior year, he led the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game before declaring for the NBA Draft and forgoing his senior season.

