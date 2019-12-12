Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Georgia Tech Alum Iman Shumpert Waived By Brooklyn Nets

Matthew McGavic

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, guard and Georgia Tech alum Iman Shumpert has been waived the Brooklyn Nets.

The move comes as a result of Wilson Chandler coming back from suspension, forcing Brooklyn to trim the roster back down to 15. In his 13 games in a Nets uniform, Shumpert averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Prior to his stint in Brooklyn, Shumpert was previously a member of the Houston Rockets before being picked up by the Nets. He began his career as the 17th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, spending the first 3 and a half years of his career with the New York Knicks before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January 2015.

The move paid dividends for Shump, as he was a key bench player in the Cavs’ 2016 Championship run. He was later traded to the Sacramento Kings in February 2018, then to the Rockets this past February.

A 2008 McDonalds All-American, Shumpert played for 3 years in a Georgia Tech uniform. In his junior year, he led the team in scoring with 17.3 points per game before declaring for the NBA Draft and forgoing his senior season.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can Georgia Tech Pull An Evansville?

Matthew McGavic

Like the Purple Aces, the Yellow Jackets are heavy underdogs.

4 Star Defensive End Jared Ivey Commits To Georgia Tech

Matthew McGavic

The Early Signing Period is just 1 week away.

Kristian Sjolund Enters Transfer Portal

Matthew McGavic

He was planning in redshirting for 2019-20.

3 Commits To Watch & 3 Recruits To Watch For

Matthew McGavic

Tech is hoping to sign their first top 25 class since 2007.

What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky

Matthew McGavic

Tech is 15-56 all time vs. UK.

Assistant Coach Anthony Wilkins Talks About Michael Devoe's Improvement

Matthew McGavic

Devoe has increased his scoring average by double digits.

Notes From Game 7 vs. Syracuse

Georgia Tech PR

Tech drops to 4-3 on the season & 1-1 in the ACC.

Josh Pastner Discusses Why Georgia Tech Struggled So Much Against Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

The 97-63 defeat was the worst at home since 1981.

What Jim Boeheim Said After Georgia Tech's 97-63 Loss To Syracuse

Matthew McGavic

Tech's 97-63 loss was the worst home loss since 1981.

Yellow Jackets Blown Out By Red-Hot Orange

Matthew McGavic

It's the worst home loss under head coach Josh Pastner.