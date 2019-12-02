Jackets Overcome Slow Start, Avoid Upset Against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman came into tonight's game as a 21 point underdog, but the Wildcats didn't get the memo. They gave the Yellow Jackets all they could handle, with the Ramblin' Wreck needing a Michael Devoe layup & free throw with 7 seconds to go to escape with a 68-65 win and snap their two game losing streak.

"[Devoe] had a really efficient game," head coach Josh Pastner said. "He had 27 points on only 16 shots, and he would have had 30 if he would have made free throws."

The driving factor behind Bethune-Cookman's near upset was the play of preseason MEAC Player of the Year Cletrell Pope. The senior forward had a dominant performance down in the paint, scoring 20 points, hauling in 19 rebounds, and would have had a double-double off his 11 offensive rebounds alone.

"I've never coached somebody like him," Bethune-Cookman head coach Ryan Ridder said of Pope. "He's got a great motor, plays really hard, he's got a great second bounce. He's just relentless."

Keeping possessions alive off those offensive rebounds was crucial for the visiting Wildcats, as they were able to get off 18 more shots than Georgia Tech. Bethune-Cookman capitalized on the early absence of GT center James Banks III, who did not start the game due to "just an internal matter" according to Pastner. It also did not help the Jackets' cause that starting point guard Jose Alvarado is still out with his right ankle injury.

"Defensive rebounding, we've got to do a better job. Our guard rebounding has to be better," Pastner said.

Combined with a slow start from Tech, it allowed Bethune-Cookman to get out to as much as a 10 point lead midway through the first half. Pastner said that their slow start offensively was primarily due to their inability to get anything going defensively and feed off the resulting energy. The Jackets were 1-7 from the field to start the game while Bethune-Cookman was 5-8.

Tech was able to close the gap to just 2 at halftime, and while the Wildcats were still able to do a solid job on the boards, the Yellow Jackets defense picked up and held them to just 28.9% shooting in the second half. They also did a much better job handling the ball, as they finished with only 13 turnovers for the game (averaged over 18 heading into matchup).

Michael Devoe and James Banks III led the way down the stretch, with both scoring in double figures in the second half. On the game, Devoe finished with 27 points and had the only 2 three pointers for Tech, while Banks finished with his 29th career double and 8 blocks (the most since Ben Lammers in 2016).

Also having a noteworthy game was Moses Wright. He would also finish with a double-double, but it would be the first one of his career. Pastner has wanted Wright to show more consistency as of late, and the junior forward showed that he can be just that. He had 8 points in the first half, 9 rebounds in the second half, and a pair of ferocious dunks.

Georgia Tech is back in action this Wednesday, continuing their busy week where they play 3 games in a 7 day span. They will take on Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska Cornhuskers as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge, and tipoff will be at 7:15pm at McCamish Pavilion.

