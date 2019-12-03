Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

During today's media availability ahead of tomorrow's home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner announced that starting point guard Jose Alvarado is out "indefinitely". He originally stated that he expected him to be back for the game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, December 14th.

"He's probably more indefinitely now," Pastner announced today from the Zelnak Basketball Center on Georgia Tech's campus. "I would say maybe the earliest return is the possibility of Florida State on December 31st."

With this current prognosis, this means the junior point guard from Brooklyn will miss this week's games against Nebraska & Syracuse, the away game against Kentucky, the home game against Ball State, and all 3 Diamond Head Classic games in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The reason for the extended time out is because Pastner wants Alvarado to be at 100% before returning to the court, and does not have to do with a delay in recovery. "It's more of a pain tolerance thing right now," Pastner said.

Alvarado has been dealing with a high right ankle sprain that he suffered in practice before the game against the Elon Phoenix. He was confined to a walking boot against Elon, saw limited action against Georgia, and was once again out for both home games against Arkansas and Bethune-Cookman.

