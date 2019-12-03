Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Matthew McGavic

During today's media availability ahead of tomorrow's home game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner announced that starting point guard Jose Alvarado is out "indefinitely". He originally stated that he expected him to be back for the game against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, December 14th.

"He's probably more indefinitely now," Pastner announced today from the Zelnak Basketball Center on Georgia Tech's campus. "I would say maybe the earliest return is the possibility of Florida State on December 31st."

With this current prognosis, this means the junior point guard from Brooklyn will miss this week's games against Nebraska & Syracuse, the away game against Kentucky, the home game against Ball State, and all 3 Diamond Head Classic games in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The reason for the extended time out is because Pastner wants Alvarado to be at 100% before returning to the court, and does not have to do with a delay in recovery. "It's more of a pain tolerance thing right now," Pastner said.

Alvarado has been dealing with a high right ankle sprain that he suffered in practice before the game against the Elon Phoenix. He was confined to a walking boot against Elon, saw limited action against Georgia, and was once again out for both home games against Arkansas and Bethune-Cookman.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech hasn't made it to the Big Dance since 2010.

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Nebraska & Discusses State Of Team

Matthew McGavic
0

Tech is 3-2 in their first 5 games of the season.

Georgia Tech Baseball's 2020 Schedule Revealed

Matthew McGavic
0

The 2020 season gets underway on Valentine's Day.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a Third-Team selection and three honorable mentions.

6 GT Volleyball Players Receive All-ACC Honors, Michele Collier Named ACC Coach Of The Year

Matthew McGavic
0

The six selections is tied for most in the ACC.

What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

The Ramblin' Wreck hasn't played Nebraska since 1983.

Georgia Tech Volleyball Earns NIVC Bid

Georgia Tech PR
0

GT Volleyball was left out of the NCAA Tournament despite a 2nd place ACC finish.

How Much Is Returning For Georgia Tech In 2020?

Matthew McGavic
0

The Jackets are returning much of their key contributors from 2019.

What Josh Pastner, Michael Devoe & Moses Wright Said After Georgia Tech's Win Over Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

The 68-65 win broke a two game win streak.

Jackets Overcome Slow Start, Avoid Upset Against Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

The 68-65 win snaps a two game losing streak.