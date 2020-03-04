All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Ashley Barnett

Monday was a disappointing day for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team. On pace to make school history, it was announced eight days before the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament tipped off that the Jackets dropped its appeal of a postseason ban handed down by the NCAA. 

Following Tech's 63-57 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night, Jackets looked to be a shoo-in for a first-round bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The Yellow Jackets were two games away from their best ACC record since the league expanded to 15 teams in the 2013-14 season. Should Georgia Tech win out, they have a chance to finish a record of .500 or better in league play. A first for the Jackets since the 2006-07 season. 

Even with the ban, head coach Josh Pastner says there's still plenty to play for. 

"We have a lot to play for," Pastner said on Tuesday. "We can accomplish things that have not been done in this program in a long time. So there's a lot to play for. We gotta first take care of business Wednesday."

The Jackets host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night (March 4) and then go on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Friday (March 6) to finish out the season. 

"We're going to have to play our best basketball of the year both [Wednesday] night and Friday if we want to continue to move that needle forward," Pastner added. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Tennessee Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to bounce back against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles after a disappointing weekend against in-state rival Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates.

Ashley Barnett

WATCH: Geoff Collins Talks Graham and Quarterback Competition

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Geoff Collins discusses redshirt sophomore quarterback James Graham and how he's going against the added competition

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Drops NCAA Appeal, Will Miss CBB Postseason

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will no longer be eligible for the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament or postseason play after withdrawing its appeal with the NCAA.

Ashley Barnett

by

Ct33

Georgia Tech Quarterback Battle Could Be Graham's to Lose

James Graham has the experience, but is he the best viable option at quarterback for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets?

Ashley Barnett

Jackets Secure No. 7 Seed in 2020 ACC Tournament

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will have the first-round bye in the 2020 ACC Women's Basketball Tournament after their win over the Clemson Tigers.

Ashley Barnett

Live Gameday Blog/Thread: No. 17 Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Georgia

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets look to avoid being swept by the Georgia Bulldogs. Follow for live updates of the finale game of the weekend series.

Ashley Barnett

Yellow Jackets Unable to Overcome Pitching Woes

Georgia Tech can't avoid the sweep as the Georgia Bulldogs utilize on Yellow Jackets costly pitching performances

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Outlasts Miami

With hopes of grabbing a first-round bye in the ACC Tournament, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets pull away with a win over the Miami Hurricanes after giving up a 20-point lead in the second half.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Moved To Friday Night

Tech's Week 3 game against the Knights has been moved to primetime and is now a designated Whiteout.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 68-59 Win Over Clemson

Josh Pastner speaks to the media following Georgia Tech's 68-59 win over Clemson.

Matthew McGavic

by

Ct33