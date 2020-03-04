WATCH: Josh Pastner Handles Appeal Withdrawal With No Regrets

Monday was a disappointing day for the Georgia Tech men's basketball team. On pace to make school history, it was announced eight days before the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament tipped off that the Jackets dropped its appeal of a postseason ban handed down by the NCAA.

Following Tech's 63-57 win over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night, Jackets looked to be a shoo-in for a first-round bye in the upcoming ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC. The Yellow Jackets were two games away from their best ACC record since the league expanded to 15 teams in the 2013-14 season. Should Georgia Tech win out, they have a chance to finish a record of .500 or better in league play. A first for the Jackets since the 2006-07 season.

Even with the ban, head coach Josh Pastner says there's still plenty to play for.

"We have a lot to play for," Pastner said on Tuesday. "We can accomplish things that have not been done in this program in a long time. So there's a lot to play for. We gotta first take care of business Wednesday."

The Jackets host the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday night (March 4) and then go on the road against the Clemson Tigers on Friday (March 6) to finish out the season.

"We're going to have to play our best basketball of the year both [Wednesday] night and Friday if we want to continue to move that needle forward," Pastner added.

