Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Nebraska & Discusses State Of Team

Prior to Georgia Tech Basketball's home game against the Fred Hoiberg-led Nebraska Cornhuskers tomorrow night at McCamish Pavilion, head coach Josh Pastner took some time to speak with the media.

He discussed the previous game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and previewed what Georgia Tech must do well against the Huskers. He also broke down what the Yellow Jackets have and have not done well to start the season, and what he wants them to correct moving forward.

Georgia Tech continues their busy week with the Huskers tomorrow night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, then caps off the week with a matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

The game against Nebraska will be at 7:15 on ESPNU, while the Syracuse game will be this Saturday at 12:00pm on ACC Network. Both will be at McCamish Pavilion.

