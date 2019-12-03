Jackets Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Nebraska & Discusses State Of Team

Matthew McGavic

Prior to Georgia Tech Basketball's home game against the Fred Hoiberg-led Nebraska Cornhuskers tomorrow night at McCamish Pavilion, head coach Josh Pastner took some time to speak with the media.

He discussed the previous game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and previewed what Georgia Tech must do well against the Huskers. He also broke down what the Yellow Jackets have and have not done well to start the season, and what he wants them to correct moving forward.

Georgia Tech continues their busy week with the Huskers tomorrow night as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, then caps off the week with a matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

The game against Nebraska will be at 7:15 on ESPNU, while the Syracuse game will be this Saturday at 12:00pm on ACC Network. Both will be at McCamish Pavilion.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Matthew McGavic
0

Alvarado has dealt with high ankle sprain since before the Elon game.

Georgia Tech Baseball's 2020 Schedule Revealed

Matthew McGavic
0

The 2020 season gets underway on Valentine's Day.

4 GT Players Named To 2019 All-ACC Football Team

Matthew McGavic
0

It includes a Third-Team selection and three honorable mentions.

6 GT Volleyball Players Receive All-ACC Honors, Michele Collier Named ACC Coach Of The Year

Matthew McGavic
0

The six selections is tied for most in the ACC.

What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska

Matthew McGavic
0

The Ramblin' Wreck hasn't played Nebraska since 1983.

Georgia Tech Volleyball Earns NIVC Bid

Georgia Tech PR
0

GT Volleyball was left out of the NCAA Tournament despite a 2nd place ACC finish.

How Much Is Returning For Georgia Tech In 2020?

Matthew McGavic
0

The Jackets are returning much of their key contributors from 2019.

What Josh Pastner, Michael Devoe & Moses Wright Said After Georgia Tech's Win Over Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

The 68-65 win broke a two game win streak.

Jackets Overcome Slow Start, Avoid Upset Against Bethune-Cookman

Matthew McGavic
0

The 68-65 win snaps a two game losing streak.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Wildcats @ Yellow Jackets | Game 5

Matthew McGavic
0

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 5 vs. Bethune-Cookman