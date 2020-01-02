Josh Pastner Previews North Carolina

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC) are on the tail end of a 5 game road trip, one of which saw a Third Place finish in the 2019 Diamond Head classic & a 70-58 loss against Florida State in their first conference road game since the season opener. Finalizing the extended stay away from McCamish is a matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-1 ACC) this Saturday.

Prior to their trip down up to Chapel Hill, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Seminoles, previewed the upcoming game against the Tar Heels, Jordan Usher's intensity, the team's turnover woes and more.

Related Links:

What To What For Vs. North Carolina

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp