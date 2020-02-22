Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Orange | Game 27
Matthew McGavic
Good afternoon from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) will look to win their 5th road conference game of the season for only the second time in program history (1995-96). Standing in the Jackets' way of that mark today will be the Syracuse Orange (14-12, 7-8 ACC), who Georgia Tech fell to 97-63 earlier this season.
Tipoff is set for 4:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (Atlanta).
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Jose Alvarado
G Michael Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Moses Wright
C James Banks III
- Syracuse Orange
G Joseph Girard
G Buddy Boeheim
F Elijah Hughes
F Marek Dolezaj
F Bourama Sidibe
FIRST HALF: