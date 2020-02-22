Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Orange | Game 27

Good afternoon from the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, NY, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-13, 7-8 ACC) will look to win their 5th road conference game of the season for only the second time in program history (1995-96). Standing in the Jackets' way of that mark today will be the Syracuse Orange (14-12, 7-8 ACC), who Georgia Tech fell to 97-63 earlier this season.

Tipoff is set for 4:00pm EST, and you can catch the game on Fox Sports South (Atlanta).

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Syracuse Orange

G Joseph Girard

G Buddy Boeheim

F Elijah Hughes

F Marek Dolezaj

F Bourama Sidibe

FIRST HALF: