Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Wildcats | Game 8

Playing in only their third true road game so far this season, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-1 ACC) is a matchup with the #8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. It is their first showdown with Kentucky since 2000.

Tech is hoping to bounce back from a brutal loss at home to the Syracuse Orange. Jim Boeheim and company handed Tech their worst home loss since 1981 with a 97-63 shellacking at McCamish Pavilion. Although the Jackets did win in their two other contests that week against Bethune-Cookman and Nebraska.

Tipoff is set for 5:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

- Kentucky Wildcats

G Ashton Hagans

G Tyrese Maxey

F Nick Richards

F Johnny Juzang

F EJ Montgomery

FIRST HALF: