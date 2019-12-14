Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Wildcats | Game 8
Playing in only their third true road game so far this season, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-1 ACC) is a matchup with the #8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC) at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. It is their first showdown with Kentucky since 2000.
Tech is hoping to bounce back from a brutal loss at home to the Syracuse Orange. Jim Boeheim and company handed Tech their worst home loss since 1981 with a 97-63 shellacking at McCamish Pavilion. Although the Jackets did win in their two other contests that week against Bethune-Cookman and Nebraska.
Tipoff is set for 5:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPN.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of today's 5:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Wildcats and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky
Tale of The Tape: Kentucky Wildcats
Can Georgia Tech Pull An Evansville?
Josh Pastner Discusses Syracuse & Previews Kentucky
Bubba Parham Talks About Previous Outing Vs. Kentucky With VMI
Probable Starters:
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Khalid Moore
F Moses Wright
F/C James Banks III
- Kentucky Wildcats
G Ashton Hagans
G Tyrese Maxey
F Nick Richards
F Johnny Juzang
F EJ Montgomery
FIRST HALF: