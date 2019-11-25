Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Razorbacks @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech is back at home in McCamish Pavilion tonight, as the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC) are set to take on the undefeated visiting Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC).

Tech began the season on the right foot with wins over NC State and Elon, but ran into their first speed bump of the season in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup against Georgia in Athens, losing 82-78. A key factor was an injury to point guard Jose Alvarado, as he played limited minutes vs. the Bulldogs due to a right ankle injury and is a "game time decision" tonight.

Tipoff is set for 7:00, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of tonight's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Razorbacks:

What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas

Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Just 3 hours before tonight's tipoff, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week for his 34 point performance vs. UGA.

Probable Starters:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Moses Wright

F Khalid Moore

F/C James Banks III

Arkansas Razorbacks

G Desi Sills

G Isaiah Joe

G Mason Jones

G Jimmy Whitt, Jr.

F Adrio Bailey

Personnel update: per CBS Sports College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein, point guard Jose Alvarado is officially OUT vs. Arkansas.

FIRST HALF:

At the first media timeout, it's not the defensive brawl that this game seemed like it would be on paper. Both teams are a combined 6-10 to start the game, with the Razorbacks having an early 8-7 advantage. James Banks III is already 2-2 from the floor, and Arkansas has a quick 3 fouls in the half.

