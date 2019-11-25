Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Razorbacks @ Yellow Jackets | Game 4
Georgia Tech is back at home in McCamish Pavilion tonight, as the Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC) are set to take on the undefeated visiting Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC).
Tech began the season on the right foot with wins over NC State and Elon, but ran into their first speed bump of the season in the Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate matchup against Georgia in Athens, losing 82-78. A key factor was an injury to point guard Jose Alvarado, as he played limited minutes vs. the Bulldogs due to a right ankle injury and is a "game time decision" tonight.
Tipoff is set for 7:00, and you can catch the game on ACC Network.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of tonight's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Razorbacks:
What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas
Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks
Just 3 hours before tonight's tipoff, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe was named the ACC Co-Player of the Week for his 34 point performance vs. UGA.
Probable Starters:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Moses Wright
F Khalid Moore
F/C James Banks III
Arkansas Razorbacks
G Desi Sills
G Isaiah Joe
G Mason Jones
G Jimmy Whitt, Jr.
F Adrio Bailey
Personnel update: per CBS Sports College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein, point guard Jose Alvarado is officially OUT vs. Arkansas.
FIRST HALF:
At the first media timeout, it's not the defensive brawl that this game seemed like it would be on paper. Both teams are a combined 6-10 to start the game, with the Razorbacks having an early 8-7 advantage. James Banks III is already 2-2 from the floor, and Arkansas has a quick 3 fouls in the half.