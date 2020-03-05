All Yellow Jackets
Live Gameday Blog/Thread: Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh

Ashley Barnett

Pregame:

GT starting lineup: 

C Banks III

F Wright 

F Usher

G Phillips

G Devoe

Although Georgia Tech's postseason hopes have been dashed, there's plenty for the Yellow Jackets to play for. The Jackets are still on pace to have their first winning record in conference play since 2004. Tech also has a chance to claim their longest home ACC winning streak since the 1995-96 season. 

In early February, Pittsburgh defeated Georgia Tech 73-64. The Panthers have since been on a dry spell losing their last six games. Wednesday marks the final home game for the Jackets. 

1st Half: 

18:41 Jose Alvarado with the jumper to put the Jackets on the board first. 2-0 Jackets

16:21 Jordan Usher nails a three pointer shortly followed by a fade away. 7-0 Jackets

15:45 Media Timeout. A sloppy start by Georgia Tech. Three turnovers already. 7-2 Jackets

13:37 Jose Alvarado heaves the three pointer 10-4 Jackets

11:58 Media Timeout. Jose Alvarado has fired off 8 points off the bench. 13-8 Jackets

11:49 Michael Devoe fires a three in the left wing. 16-8 Jackets

7:19 Media Timeout. Georgia Tech has held Pitt scoreless for the last 3:56. Panthers have only made 2 of their last 10 field goals. The five Tech steals have helped with the seven turnovers. 20-9 Jackets

6:48 James Banks denies Xavier Johnson. Jordan Usher scoops and scores. 22-9 Jackets

4:10 Jose Alvarado passes to Moses Wright for the alley-oop dunk. 28-12 Jackets

3:45 Xavier Johnson turns the ball over. Recovered by Jordan Usher. Jose Alvarado with the lay-up. 30-12 Jackets

1:54 Xavier Johnson nails the three-pointer. Four straight three's by Pitt. Panthers on a 9-0 run. 30-21 Jackets

HALFTIME: 30-21 Jackets

