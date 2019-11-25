Jackets Maven
Michael Devoe Named ACC Co-Player Of The Week

Matthew McGavic

Following a 34 point performance in Georgia Tech's Wednesday night loss victory over the the Georgia Bulldogs, sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe has been named the Week 3 Co-Player of the Week by the Athletic Coast Conference. He shares the honor with Duke’s Vernon Carey, Jr.

Devoe had a career high in both points and made three pointers with 34 total and going 5-7 from beyond the arc. So far those season, he has matched or set his career high in points in every one of Georgia Tech’s 3 games this season.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action tonight as they are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks from McCamish Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm on ACC Network.

