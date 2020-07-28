NCAA Grants Kyle Sturdivant Immediate Eligibility

Georgia Tech guard Kyle Sturdivant - a recent transfer from USC - is eligible to play immediately for the Yellow Jackets. The NCAA approved waiving his required year of residency head coach Josh Pastner announced on Monday. He will have three years of eligibility left.

“We’re excited to have Kyle in our program and thankful that the NCAA has allowed him the opportunity to play immediately,” Pastner said in a statement.

A native of Norcross (Ga.), Sturdivant entered the transfer portal following the tragic news of his father passing away suddenly in early February.

After spending some time with his family in Georgia, Sturdivant returned to Southern California in March to finish out the final week of the season. However, he did not play in the season finale against UCLA. The COVID-19 pandemic cut the postseason short before Sturdivant could return to game action with the Trojans.

In his lone season with the Trojans, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Sturdivant played 21 games with zero starts. He averaged 8.3 minutes per game, 2.0 points, and 1.2 this past season as USC's primary backup point guard.

According to 247Sports, Sturdivant was a 3-star prospect, the No. 14 point guard, and the No. 7 recruit out of Georgia in the 2019 class.

Sturdivant committed to Tech in April. With his early enrollment for summer session, Sturdivant has participated in offseason training with the Jackets. He will bolster a backcourt with the likes of Jose Alvarado, Mike Devoe and Bubba Parham.

