JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Pastner Adamant That Georgia Tech Is Better Than 8-10 Record

Matthew McGavic

As it stands at this point into the season, the Georgia Tech men's basketball program is not in the greatest of positions. After going 0-2 this past week against Notre Dame and Virginia, the Jackets now sit at a paltry 8-10 for the 2019-20 season and just 3-6 at home. In fact, Tech has dropped their last 5 games at McCamish Pavilion, having not won there since a 73-56 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers back on December 4th.

Even with the under .500 record, head coach Josh Pastner is adamant on his position that his Yellow Jackets are performing at a much higher rate that what their record indicates.

"I know our record is what it is, but we have gotten better," he said. "From watching the tape vs. Virginia, we have gotten better. We have improved, we're a better team than what we've been."

While this team has its fair share of flaws, they have undoubtedly been playing better than when they did not have junior point guard Jose Alvarado and junior forward Jordan Usher in the lineup. Since the 2019 Diamond Head Classic in Hawai'i, their scoring and field goal percentage has increased, and shots at the free throw line have started falling at a higher clip.

Tech might not have the greatest offensive numbers overall for the season, but Pastner notes that in his tenure at the helm, it is the best it has ever been. "Offensively it's the best we've been in my four years here," he said. "Pace of play we've been the best, we're shooting the ball the best we've been, we're scoring the best we've been."

However despite the increase in play since Alvarado and Usher's inclusion in the lineup, the fact remains that turnovers and defensive rebounding is a detriment to this team. Pastner doesn't shy away from that either, especially with how they were key factors in both losses to Notre Dame and Virginia this past week.

"Yes we've dropped 3 of our last home games, it's hard not to win those home games," he said. "We had the opportunities to win the game. We played well vs. Duke, we played well vs. Notre Dame and we played well vs. Virginia. The bottom line is what cost us in all three games was our turnovers and second chance opportunities for the opponent."

With what is so obviously holding the team back, Pastner and the rest of the coaching staff have shifted their focus in practice in order to tone done the amount of times that Tech has seemingly gifted extra possessions to the opponent.

"Those are the two areas we have to clean up. We're still a top 30 defensive team in the country, but the two areas we have to clean up are turnovers and defensive rebounding. That's what we're locking in on."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Dealing With Injuries Ahead Of Louisville Matchup

The Yellow Jackets have a trio of players suffering from various injuries, with their status against Louisville in question.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech hopes to avoid three straight ACC losses with a trip to Louisville, even though the Jackets have lost 8 in a row to the Cards.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cavaliers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 18

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 18 vs. Virginia.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Without Turnovers, Alvarado Thinks GT Is A Championship Team

The Yellow Jackets commit an ACC-worst 16.8 turnovers per game.

Matthew McGavic

1990 Final Four Team Discusses 30th Anniversary

Bobby Cremins & "Lethal Weapon 3" led Tech to the program's first Final Four.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 63-58 Loss To Virginia

Head Coach Josh Pastner cited turnovers as the main reason behind the loss, and claimed that they are a better team than what the record suggests.

Matthew McGavic

Turnovers Plague Georgia Tech Against Virginia

An inability to take care of the ball led to back-to-back ACC losses for the first time this season.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Virginia Cavaliers

Tech has won just 2 of their last 15 games against UVA.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Georgia Tech's ACC Schedule To Be Revealed Next Week

Wes Durham and Mark Packer will reveal the league's full schedule live on "Packer & Durham" next week.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Watch: Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Virginia

The Yellow Jackets & Cavaliers will tipoff tomorrow night at 8:00pm EST.

Matthew McGavic