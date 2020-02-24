All Yellow Jackets
Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Clemson

Matthew McGavic

Following the completion of a brief road trip in which they won against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons but lost to the Syracuse Orange, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14, 7-9 ACC) find themselves back at home for a three-game home stand. First up in the final stretch of the regular season is the Clemson Tigers (14-12, 8-8 ACC), the first of two matches between the teams separated by just a week and a half. Tipoff is set for Tuesday, February 25th at 9:00pm EST, and will be telecast on the ACC Network.

Prior to their upcoming matchup, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against Syracuse, previewed the upcoming game against Clemson, and more.

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

GT Baseball Week 2 Rankings Roundup

Here's how Georgia tech Baseball's poll rankings were effected after Week 2 of the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Clemson Tigers

Georgia Tech kicks off a three game home stand when they take on Clemson tomorrow night. Here's how they stack up against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Week 3 Preview: Gardner-Webb & Georgia

A perfect week in which the Jackets went 4-0 has them trending in the right direction to begin the 2020 season. With Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate on the horizon, it will provide them with one of their biggest tests of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/23/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 12-2 in Game 3 of their weekend series to complete a series sweep.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Slug Buckeyes To Complete Sweep

Thanks in part to 4 home runs, Georgia Tech plated double digit runs for the second time in three days to finish a 3 game sweep over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Clemson

Facing a short turnaround, next up for Georgia Tech is the first of two matchups against Clemson in a game that has implications past just the win/loss column. Here's what to watch for against the Tigers.

Matthew McGavic

Victory Slips Away From Georgia Tech At Syracuse

A double digit halftime lead and career night from Moses Wright was not enough to overcome a lackluster second half performance against Syracuse.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/22/20 vs. Ohio State

Georgia Tech defeated Ohio State 5-2 in Game 2 of their weekend series.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Clinch Series Against Ohio State

A third inning three-spot for Georgia Tech and solid pitching from Cort Roedig & Andy Archer clinched the weekend series against the Buckeyes.

Matthew McGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Orange | Game 27

Follow for live updates and analysis from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets men's basketball vs. Syracuse Orange

Matthew McGavic