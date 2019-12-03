Jackets Maven
Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Matthew McGavic

When asked today about what he believes is his team's ceiling when operating at 100% health and efficiency, Georgia Tech head basketball coach Josh Pastner didn't shy away from what he is expecting out of his squad.

"If we're healthy and 100% efficient, I think we're good enough to play in the NCAA Tournament," Pastner said.

Like Pastner said, this does come with the caveat that everyone is fully healthy and operating at the peak of their performance, neither of which is currently the case. Starting point guard Jose Alvarado is currently "out indefinitely" with a high right ankle sprain, and through the first 5 games of the season the team is struggling with turning the ball over (17.4 per game) and free throws (62.2%).

But there is reason for optimism. Currently shooting guard Michael Devoe is the ACC's leading scorer with 23.4 PPG, and center James Banks III leads the nation in BPG (5.2). The Yellow Jackets will also be adding guard/forward Jordan Usher into the fold, as the transfer from USC is expected to be eligible for Tech's game against Ball State on December 18th.

Until then, Tech is tasked with figuring out how to overcome the mental hurdles when it comes to making free throws, as well as playing without Alvarado & Usher. "Let's get healthy for ACC play," Pastner noted.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.

