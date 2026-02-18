Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs No. 14 Virginia

Georgia Tech is back on the hardwood tonight after suffering its seventh consecutive loss on the road against Notre Dame.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-15 and 2-11 in the ACC. However, they currently have the 16th seed and sit just one game out from a 15th seed to make the ACC tourney. Now is the time for the Yellow Jackets to string together a few wins to pull out of the danger zone. To do that, let’s take a closer look at keys to victory,.

Keys To Victory

Virginia is one of the best teams in the ACC and is led by their offensive rebounding and total rebounds, which both rank first in the conference. The Cavaliers also have a stellar bench that ranks top 50 in the nation with an average of nearly 30 points off the bench. True freshman Chance Mallory leads the Cavaliers off the bench with 10.2 points per game this season.

The key for the Yellow Jackets is their defense which has struggled as of late and has allowed teams to go off. You look at Stanford, and Ebuka Okorie set a career-high with 40 points. Against Notre Dame, Cole Cetra was masterful for the Fighting Irish and also set a career-high with 37 points. The perimeter defense has to improve for the Yellow Jackets. One good sign is that they are 9-1 when they hold opponents to under 40% shooting from the field. To have a chance, they have to do the same.

Georgia Tech is a team that likes to operate in transition and push the tempo and get easy baskets at the rim. It allows them to get into a rhythm, knock down shots and get their players going. It hasn’t been the most consistent thing, but when they have it rolling, they are tough to stop. Their defense has to lead to offense. A player to watch here is Jaeden Mustaf, who has continued to improve throughout this season and has been a defensive catalyst.

They also have to find a way to get Kam Craft going, who is the best shooter on the team. Craft has spurts when he is on fire and tough to guard we just don’t see them for extended periods of time. If they can find a way to keep him hot throughout the game, that could prove dangerous. Georgia Tech has shot the ball better as of late and is knocking down more three pointers. Craft could be a valuable piece in pulling off the upset.

Virginia always finds a way to pull out a victory, even in the most difficult environments and consistently makes the plays down the stretch. Sometimes they have played it too close against Notre Dame and Florida State on the road. I think Georgia Tech will be fired up and keep the game within striking distance despite how good the Cavaliers are, and will be able to make enough plays to pull off the upset at home.



Final Score: Georgia Tech 75, Virginia 72

