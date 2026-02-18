How To Watch Georgia Tech vs No.14 Virginia: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is looking to bounce back and make some headway in the final five games of the season in hopes of earning an ACC tournament bid. It has been a long month for the Yellow Jackets, who haven’t won a game since January 17th and have had shots thrown at them as well during a tough time of the season. However, not all is lost if the Yellow Jackets can begin to string together a couple of wins in a row and get a 15th seed to get into the ACC dance. It starts with handling business against a stellar Virginia team, which is second in the ACC.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets fell on the road to Notre Dame in an 89-74 defeat and dropped their seventh consecutive game. Virginia comes in on a six-game win streak and picked up another quality win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Virginia leads the all-time series 50-41 over the Yellow Jackets. Last season, the Yellow Jackets split the series with the Cavaliers and picked up a 66-60 win in the ACC tournament.

Despite the losing streak for the Yellow Jackets, they have turned to youth to continue to help them, giving more minutes to true freshmen Akai Fleming and Eric Chatfield. They are both gaining valuable experience for the team and taking advantage of their opportunities. Chatfield earned his first start of his career on the road Fighting Irish. Despite the struggles, the Yellow Jackets have the attention and respect of their opponent. Here is what Virginia head coach Ryan Odom said about the program.

““Yeah, they're a good basketball team, and there's not a layup, you know, in our conference. You know, we respect Georgia Tech. We respect their players and their coaches. Um, and we know it's going to be a dog fight. You know, every game for us has been hard. You know, it's not like we've, you know, been in a situation where we are blowing teams out. You know, we've got to, you know, we have to manage this game and and and go in there with a sense of urgency and a competitive fire, and we know they're going to be ready. They shoot the ball well, they attack the basket, and we've got to make sure that we're, you know, we're the aggressor,” said Odom.

Will the Yellow Jackets pull off the upset?

