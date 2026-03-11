Report: Three Candidates Emerging For Georgia Tech Basketball Job

Georgia Tech began their search for a head coach on Sunday when they fired Damon Stoudamire and while there has been speculation on who the hire will be, some candidates might be starting to emerge.

According to CBS Sports senior college basketball writer Matt Norlander, Troy's Scott Cross, Furman's Bob Richey, and Belmont's Casey Alexander are all candidates for the head coaching job. Norlander also said that it is to be determined if other candidates will emerge and that Georgia Tech's NIL package, with rev-share, will be slightly north of $5.5 million.

Troy's Scott Cross, Belmont's Casey Alexander and Furman's Bob Richey are all candidates for the Georgia Tech job, sources told @CBSSports. TBD if other finalists will emerge in the coming days. Was told GT's total NIL package, w/ rev-share, will be slightly north of $5.5 million — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 11, 2026

All three of these names make perfect sense, and we highlighted here why we thought Cross would be a great for the Yellow Jackets. It should be noted that Norlander did not say that other candidates won't get involved.

Analyzing the candidates

Dec 4, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Furman Paladins head coach Bob Richey during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 97-83. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Cross was brought up from various reports as soon as Stoudamire was hired and that was due to the fact that he was hired by Brent Jones, who is currently the deputy athletic director at Georgia Tech.

The 2024-25 season was one to remember, as Cross led Troy to another remarkable year. The Trojans finished 23-11 overall and 13-5 in Sun Belt play, claiming the Sun Belt regular season title for the first time under Cross's leadership.

In the Sun Belt Tournament, Troy earned a bye to the quarterfinals, where the Trojans defeated No. 10 seed Old Dominion, followed by a semifinal win over No. 2 seed James Madison. In the championship game, Troy rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to knock off No. 4 seed Arkansas State, securing a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time under Cross. It marked the program's first appearance in the Big Dance since the 2016-17 season.

Troy is headed back to March Madness after beating Georgia Southern for the Sun Belt conference title earlier this week.

Richey is another coach who will be coaching his team in the big dance next week. Furman won their conference title and he has the Paladins back in the Tournament. This is his ninth season as the head coach at Furman.

The 2022-23 Paladins notched a school-record 28 victories, highlighted by an 88-79 triumph over Chattanooga in the SoCon Championship game and a 68-67 victory over No. 4 seed Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Fla. Seniors Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson both garnered first team All-SoCon accolades for the second straight year and were named finalists for the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. Slawson earned SoCon Player of the Year honors and was selected to play in the NABC Reese’s College All-Star Game before being taken in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Alexander has been the head coach at Belmont since 2019, and it looked like his team was going to cruise to an NCAA Tournament bid, but they were upset in their conference tournament. Still, his record and resume are impressive. He has nine straight 20-win seasons and was previously the head coach at Lipscomb and Stetson.

All three of these coaches make plenty of sense on paper for Georgia Tech. Will one emerge and seperate themselves from the pack or could other candidates get involved?