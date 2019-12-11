Kristian Sjolund Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech sophomore forward Kristian Sjolund has entered his name into the transfer portal with the intention of playing elsewhere, per VerbalCommits.com. This comes after it was determined by head coach Josh Pastner that Sjolund would be redshirting for the 2019-20 season.

A 3* commit from the Class of 2018, Sjolund saw limited playing time last season. The Kongsberg, Norway native by way of Katy, Texas started in only 4 games and played in 21 overall in his freshman year. During that time, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.0 rebound per game across 198 total minutes (9.4 per game). He has not yet seen the court in the 2019-20 season.

Career Highs:

Points: 11 (at Virginia Tech - 2/13/19, vs. Florida State - 2/16/19)

Rebound: 6 (at Virginia Tech - 2/13/19)

