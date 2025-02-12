Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Georgia Tech vs Stanford
Georgia Tech was riding high off of two upset wins over Clemson and Louisville, but came back down a little bit after dropping Saturday's game to Virginia. The Yellow Jackets are hoping to stay ahead of the final three spots and in play for the conference tournament, but they will face a formiable challenge tonight when Stanford comes to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets for the first time.
Stanford (16-8, 8-5 ACC) escaped with a 74-73 homecourt victory over NC State Saturday and has won 7 of its last 10 games. The Cardinal, alone in sixth place in the ACC standings, are 2-4 in conference road games, having defeated California back in December and North Carolina in mid-January. On this trip, Stanford will go from Atlanta to Duke to play the Blue Devils on Saturday. While Georgia Tech is looking to stay out of the final three in the ACC, Stanford is hoping to angle itself for that last double-bye spot.
A win Tuesday would give Tech three straight ACC home wins, something the Yellow Jackets could not accomplish last season. Tech won its final four conference home games in 2022-23.
Tech is 2-5 vs. NCAA NET Quad 1 teams this season and 6-12 under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Pittsburgh (47) and Wake Forest (59) are the only Quad 1 opportunities remaining on the Yellow Jackets’ schedule.
Six of Tech’s 13 ACC games this season have been decided by single digits, including four in a row (71-64 win over Virginia Tech, 71-68 loss at Notre Dame, 77-70 win over Louisville, 89-86 win over Clemson) before Saturday’s loss at Virginia.
Five Yellow Jackets have averaged double-digits for ACC games – Lance Terry (14.9), Duncan Powell (13.9), Naithan George (13.7), Javian McCollum (12.9), and Baye Ndongo (11.9).
Georgia Tech has never had its entire roster available for an ACC game this season. Kowacie Reeves, Jr., has not played in an ACC game this season, while Luke O’Brien has played in only one.
Sophomore guard Naithan George has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, and 20-plus in his last two, after tallying 20 points at Virginia. George is averaging 14.9 points and 6.5 assists over that stretch. He has shot 44.9% (62-of-138) from the floor, 33.9% (21-of-62) from 3-point range, and 68% (17-of-25) from the foul line, during that stretch.
Prior to his current 11-game string of double-digit games, George had scored 10 or more points in 6 of his first 13 games this season.
Junior forward Duncan Powell has averaged 15.0 points and 5.5 rebounds over his last 11 games, including three games of 20 points or more. The Sacramento State transfer has hit 44.2% (57-of-129) from the floor, 40% (24-of-60) from three-point range, and 69.2% (36-of-52) from the foul line in that stretch.
Powell had just three double-digit scoring games among his first 12 this season, 9 in his last 11.
Powell has shot a team-high 37.7% on 61 3-point attempts in ACC play, and has been to the foul line a team-high 62 times (67.7%).
In Tech’s last 6 games, Baye Ndongo has averaged 12.2 points (6 double-digit games) and 9.9 rebounds (4 double-digit games). He has shot 50.7% percent from the floor and 17-of-24 from the foul line while recording 10 assists, 6 blocked shots and 14 steals.
Ndongo has averaged 8.2 rebounds in ACC games, which ranks No. 6 in the league.
Ibrahim Souare has started Tech’s last 7 games as injuries ravaged the Jackets’ rotation. The redshirt freshman has averaged 29.3 minutes, averaging 4.0 points with 5.3 rebounds and 5 blocked shots
Freshman Darrion Sutton pressed into service at Virginia with Tech’s injury situation, played a season-high 22:56 at Virginia, and scored 4 points with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Sutton, who has played in eight games this season, had seen action in just two games, for a total of nine minutes, since Dec. 28.
Odds
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Georgia Tech is a 1.5 point favorite vs the Cardinal and the total is set at 146.5
Prediction
After stumbling at Virginia, Georgia Tech is back at home and looking to prevent themselves from falling farther in the standings. Stanford was rolling before getting blown out vs SMU and losing to Wake. The Yellow Jackets had a big opportunity to get another win when they faced Virginia, but more injuries got in the way of that. Stanford has been the more consistent team since the start and Maxime Reynaud is going to be the best player on the floor tonight at McCamish Pavillion. I think the Cardinal win a narrow game.
Final Score: Stanford 78, Georgia Tech 74 (Stanford +1.5 and Over)
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Football: Freshmen Who Could Have Bigger Roles In 2025
Georgia Tech Recruiting: Four-Star 2026 Yellow Jackets Target Receives Prediction To Land With Big Ten School
Latest ESPN Bracketology: Georgia Tech Remains a No. 5 Seed In New Projections