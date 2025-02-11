All Yellow Jackets

Latest ESPN Bracketology: Georgia Tech Remains a No. 5 Seed In New Projections

Where will the Yellow Jackets end up this season when selection day rolls around?

Jackson Caudell

Georgia Tech Women's Basketball is primed for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament
Georgia Tech Women's Basketball is primed for a good seed in the NCAA Tournament / Georgia Tech Athletic

Georgia Tech has won three in a row and five of their last six heading into a crucial stretch of the season before the conference tournament. Nell Fortner's team is 20-4 and ranked No. 19 in the country and has Clemson, Wake Forest, No. 10 NC State, No. 23 Florida State, Cal, and Stanford remaining on their schedule. The bracketology projections have been consistent about having Georgia Tech as either a four or five seed in the NCAA Tournament and in the one released today from analyst Charlie Creme, Georgia Tech is a five seed in Region One (Spokane) playing No. 12 Middle Tennessee in the first round. If the Yellow Jackets were to win that matchup, they would face the winner of No. 4 Tennessee and No. 13 Ball State in Knoxville.

The projected region for Georgia Tech would not be an easy one. They would be in the same region as No. 1 overall seed UCLA, No. 2 seed Duke (who Georgia Tech nearly beat earlier this season), and No. 3 seed TCU, who has been one of the best teams in the country this season. That is arguably the toughest region in the tournament if things do indeed play out that way. There is still plenty of season left for that to be sorted out.

This past Sunday, Georgia Tech got a convincing 71-51 win over Boston College, a game in which they held the Eagles to just 15 points in the first half and 14% shooting from three for the game. Kara Dunn had 23 points and five rebounds, leading the way for Georgia Tech on offense.

Jackson Caudell
