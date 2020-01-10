Tale of The Tape: Boston College Eagles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) @ Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 11th at 6:00pm EST

- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Boston College 65 (52% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 15-12

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-78 (OT) on March 3rd, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Boston College

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Boston College AP/USA Today NR/NR NR/NR NET 96th 131st RPI 73rd 95th SOS 7th 59th KenPom 84th 131st Sagarin 69th 110th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Boston College Points Michael Devoe (16.6) Derryck Thornton (13.3) Rebounds Moses Wright (8.1) Steffon Mitchell (8.6) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.6) Derryck Thornton (3.4) Steals Khalid Moore (1.3) Steffon Mitchell (2.4) Blocks James Banks III (3.1) Steffon Mitchell (1.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Boston College Points Per Game 67.3 65.9 Field Goal % 43.8% 40.9% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.2/55.5 23.5/57.5 Three Point % 28.8% 30.7% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.1/17.6 6.8/22.1 Free Throw % 65.5% 66.4%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Boston College Rebounds Per Game 35.9 34.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 26.3 25.3 Rebound Margin -0.2 -4.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech Boston College Opp. Points Per Game 68.3 66.1 Opp. FG% 40.2% 41.2% Opp. 3PT% 31.8% 32.5% Steals Per Game 7.7 9.1 Blocks Per Game 5.4 2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Boston College Assists Per Game 12.7 12.8 Turnovers Per Game 17.1 14.7 Turnover Margin -1.9 2.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 0.9

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp