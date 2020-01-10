Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Boston College Eagles

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) @ Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, January 11th at 6:00pm EST

- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Boston College 65 (52% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 15-12

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-78 (OT) on March 3rd, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Boston College

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

NR/NR

NET

96th

131st

RPI

73rd

95th

SOS

7th

59th

KenPom

84th

131st

Sagarin

69th

110th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

Points

Michael Devoe (16.6)

Derryck Thornton (13.3)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (8.1)

Steffon Mitchell (8.6)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.6)

Derryck Thornton (3.4)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.3)

Steffon Mitchell (2.4)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.1)

Steffon Mitchell (1.1)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

Points Per Game

67.3

65.9

Field Goal %

43.8%

40.9%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.2/55.5

23.5/57.5

Three Point %

28.8%

30.7%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.1/17.6

6.8/22.1

Free Throw %

65.5%

66.4%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

Rebounds Per Game

35.9

34.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.3

25.3

Rebound Margin

-0.2

-4.6

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

Opp. Points Per Game

68.3

66.1

Opp. FG%

40.2%

41.2%

Opp. 3PT%

31.8%

32.5%

Steals Per Game

7.7

9.1

Blocks Per Game

5.4

2.8

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Boston College

Assists Per Game

12.7

12.8

Turnovers Per Game

17.1

14.7

Turnover Margin

-1.9

2.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

0.9

What To Watch For Vs. Boston College

Matthew McGavic

BC is 5-1 in their last 6 games and 3-1 in ACC play.

No Moral Victories For Banks & Alvarado

Matthew McGavic

Tech held Duke within 1 possession in the final 3 minutes.

Gallery: Duke 73, Georgia Tech 64

Matthew McGavic

GT has dropped 13 in a row vs. Duke.

Coach K: "I Think They Can Play With Anybody"

Matthew McGavic

GT is 3-3 with their current lineup.

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 73-64 Loss Vs. Duke

Matthew McGavic

Pastner is winless vs. Duke while at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech Falls Just Short Against #2 Duke

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's 13th straight loss to the Blue Devils.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Blue Devils @ Yellow Jackets | Game 15

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 15 vs. Duke.

Watch: Jose Alvarado & James Banks III Preview Duke

Matthew McGavic

Tech is .500 on the season and in conference play.

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Duke

Matthew McGavic

Duke is on a 12 game win streak against Georgia Tech.

Behind GT Basketball's Road Win Gas Station Tradition

Matthew McGavic

"We're going to the gas station!"