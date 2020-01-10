Tale of The Tape: Boston College Eagles
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-8, 2-3 ACC) @ Boston College Eagles (9-6, 3-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, January 11th at 6:00pm EST
- Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, MA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Georgia Tech -1.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 66, Boston College 65 (52% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 15-12
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 81-78 (OT) on March 3rd, 2019 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
96th
131st
RPI
73rd
95th
SOS
7th
59th
KenPom
84th
131st
Sagarin
69th
110th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Points
Michael Devoe (16.6)
Derryck Thornton (13.3)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (8.1)
Steffon Mitchell (8.6)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.6)
Derryck Thornton (3.4)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.3)
Steffon Mitchell (2.4)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.1)
Steffon Mitchell (1.1)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Points Per Game
67.3
65.9
Field Goal %
43.8%
40.9%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.2/55.5
23.5/57.5
Three Point %
28.8%
30.7%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.1/17.6
6.8/22.1
Free Throw %
65.5%
66.4%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Rebounds Per Game
35.9
34.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.3
25.3
Rebound Margin
-0.2
-4.6
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Opp. Points Per Game
68.3
66.1
Opp. FG%
40.2%
41.2%
Opp. 3PT%
31.8%
32.5%
Steals Per Game
7.7
9.1
Blocks Per Game
5.4
2.8
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Boston College
Assists Per Game
12.7
12.8
Turnovers Per Game
17.1
14.7
Turnover Margin
-1.9
2.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
0.9
