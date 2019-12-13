Tale of The Tape: Kentucky Wildcats
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-1 ACC) at #8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, December 14th at 5:00pm EST
- Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY
- How To Watch: ESPN
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Kentucky -14.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Kentucky 75, Georgia Tech 61 (10% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Kentucky leads 56-15
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 86-84 on December 9th, 2000 (home)
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Associated Press
NR
8th
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
9th
RPI
134th
132nd
SOS
113th
275th
KenPom
94th
7th
Sagarin
118th
21st
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Points
Michael Devoe (21.4)
Nick Richards (14.0)
Rebounds
James Banks III (8.4)
Nick Richards (8.5)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Ashton Hagans (7.0)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.7)
Ashton Hagans (1.75)
Blocks
James Banks III (4.0)
Nick Richards (2.25)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Points Per Game
69.9
77.6
Field Goal %
44.1%
47.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.1/59.3
26.9/56.5
Three Point %
29.0%
29.0%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5.4/18.7
4.5/15.5
Free Throw %
58.6%
79.5%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Rebounds Per Game
40.7
40.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.9
9.5
Def. Reb Per Game
30.9
30.75
Rebound Margin
+0.3
+9.8
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Opp. Points Per Game
69.1
60.0
Opp. FG%
36.6%
35.6%
Opp. 3PT%
30.3%
28.9%
Steals Per Game
7.1
4.75
Blocks Per Game
7.1
4.5
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Kentucky
Assists Per Game
14.6
15.3
Turnovers Per Game
17.4
12.4
Turnover Margin
-3.0
0.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.2
