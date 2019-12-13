Tale of The Tape: Kentucky Wildcats

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-1 ACC) at #8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, December 14th at 5:00pm EST

- Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Kentucky -14.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Kentucky 75, Georgia Tech 61 (10% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Kentucky leads 56-15

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 86-84 on December 9th, 2000 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky

Can Georgia Tech Pull An Evansville?

Josh Pastner Discusses Syracuse & Previews Kentucky

Bubba Parham Talks Previous Outing Vs. Kentucky With VMI

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Associated Press NR 8th USA Today Coaches Poll NR 9th RPI 134th 132nd SOS 113th 275th KenPom 94th 7th Sagarin 118th 21st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Points Michael Devoe (21.4) Nick Richards (14.0) Rebounds James Banks III (8.4) Nick Richards (8.5) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Ashton Hagans (7.0) Steals Khalid Moore (1.7) Ashton Hagans (1.75) Blocks James Banks III (4.0) Nick Richards (2.25)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Points Per Game 69.9 77.6 Field Goal % 44.1% 47.6% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.1/59.3 26.9/56.5 Three Point % 29.0% 29.0% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5.4/18.7 4.5/15.5 Free Throw % 58.6% 79.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Rebounds Per Game 40.7 40.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.9 9.5 Def. Reb Per Game 30.9 30.75 Rebound Margin +0.3 +9.8

Defense:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Opp. Points Per Game 69.1 60.0 Opp. FG% 36.6% 35.6% Opp. 3PT% 30.3% 28.9% Steals Per Game 7.1 4.75 Blocks Per Game 7.1 4.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Kentucky Assists Per Game 14.6 15.3 Turnovers Per Game 17.4 12.4 Turnover Margin -3.0 0.5 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.2

