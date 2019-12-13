Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Kentucky Wildcats

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 1-1 ACC) at #8 Kentucky Wildcats (7-1, 0-0 SEC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, December 14th at 5:00pm EST

- Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY

- How To Watch: ESPN

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Kentucky -14.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Kentucky 75, Georgia Tech 61 (10% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Kentucky leads 56-15

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 86-84 on December 9th, 2000 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Kentucky

Can Georgia Tech Pull An Evansville?

Josh Pastner Discusses Syracuse & Previews Kentucky

Bubba Parham Talks Previous Outing Vs. Kentucky With VMI

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Associated Press

NR

8th

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

9th

RPI

134th

132nd

SOS

113th

275th

KenPom

94th

7th

Sagarin

118th

21st

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Points

Michael Devoe (21.4)

Nick Richards (14.0)

Rebounds

James Banks III (8.4)

Nick Richards (8.5)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Ashton Hagans (7.0)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.7)

Ashton Hagans (1.75)

Blocks

James Banks III (4.0)

Nick Richards (2.25)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Points Per Game

69.9

77.6

Field Goal %

44.1%

47.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.1/59.3

26.9/56.5

Three Point %

29.0%

29.0%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5.4/18.7

4.5/15.5

Free Throw %

58.6%

79.5%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Rebounds Per Game

40.7

40.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.9

9.5

Def. Reb Per Game

30.9

30.75

Rebound Margin

+0.3

+9.8

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Opp. Points Per Game

69.1

60.0

Opp. FG%

36.6%

35.6%

Opp. 3PT%

30.3%

28.9%

Steals Per Game

7.1

4.75

Blocks Per Game

7.1

4.5

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Kentucky

Assists Per Game

14.6

15.3

Turnovers Per Game

17.4

12.4

Turnover Margin

-3.0

0.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.2

Comments

Basketball

