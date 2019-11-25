Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC)
- Tipoff: Monday, November 25th at 7:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Arkansas -1.0 (ESPN)
- KenPom Prediction: Arkansas 70, Georgia Tech 69 (47% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 5-1
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 69-65 on December 19, 2018 (away)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas
Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs. Arkansas
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Associated Press (11/18)
NR
RV (38th)
USA Today Coaches Poll (11/18)
NR
RV (38th)
RPI
14th
20th
SOS
25th
121st
KenPom
63rd
21st
Sagarin
65th
25th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Points
Michael Devoe (26.0)
M. Jones & I. Joe (17.4)
Rebounds
James Banks III (8.3)
Adrio Bailey (6.4)
Assists
J Alvarado & K. Moore (4.5)
Isaiah Joe (3.4)
Steals
Khalid Moore (3.0)
M. Jones & A. Bailey (2.2)
Blocks
James Banks III (5.7)
Adrio Bailey (1.8)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Points Per Game
74.7
76.0
Field Goal %
44.9%
45.9%
FG Made/Attempts
79/176
139/303
Three Point %
33.3%
26.5%
3PT Made/Attempts
21/63
30/113
Free Throw %
62.5%
79.1%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Rebounds Per Game
43.0
35.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.0
9.2
Def. Reb. Per Game
35.0
26.4
Rebound Margin
-0.3
+1.2
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Opp. Points Per Game
68.0
47.8
Opp. FG%
33.3%
33.7%
Opp. 3PT %
25.8%
13.6%
Steals Per Game
7.7
11.4
Blocks Per Game
10.0
5.6
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Arkansas
Assists Per Game
15
12
Turnovers Per Game
16.7
12.4
Turnover Margin
-3.3
+8.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.0
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.