Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Matthew McGavic

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Monday, November 25th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Arkansas -1.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Arkansas 70, Georgia Tech 69 (47% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 5-1

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 69-65 on December 19, 2018 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas

Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs. Arkansas

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Associated Press (11/18)

NR

RV (38th)

USA Today Coaches Poll (11/18)

NR

RV (38th)

RPI

14th

20th

SOS

25th

121st

KenPom

63rd

21st

Sagarin

65th

25th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Points

Michael Devoe (26.0)

M. Jones & I. Joe (17.4)

Rebounds

James Banks III (8.3)

Adrio Bailey (6.4)

Assists

J Alvarado & K. Moore (4.5)

Isaiah Joe (3.4)

Steals

Khalid Moore (3.0)

M. Jones & A. Bailey (2.2)

Blocks

James Banks III (5.7)

Adrio Bailey (1.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Points Per Game

74.7

76.0

Field Goal %

44.9%

45.9%

FG Made/Attempts

79/176

139/303

Three Point %

33.3%

26.5%

3PT Made/Attempts

21/63

30/113

Free Throw %

62.5%

79.1%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Rebounds Per Game

43.0

35.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.0

9.2

Def. Reb. Per Game

35.0

26.4

Rebound Margin

-0.3

+1.2

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Opp. Points Per Game

68.0

47.8

Opp. FG%

33.3%

33.7%

Opp. 3PT %

25.8%

13.6%

Steals Per Game

7.7

11.4

Blocks Per Game

10.0

5.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Arkansas

Assists Per Game

15

12

Turnovers Per Game

16.7

12.4

Turnover Margin

-3.3

+8.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.9

1.0

Comments

