Tale of The Tape: Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks (5-0, 0-0 SEC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-1, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Monday, November 25th at 7:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Arkansas -1.0 (ESPN)

- KenPom Prediction: Arkansas 70, Georgia Tech 69 (47% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Georgia Tech leads 5-1

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 69-65 on December 19, 2018 (away)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Arkansas

Jose Alvarado A "Game-Time Decision" Vs. Arkansas

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Associated Press (11/18) NR RV (38th) USA Today Coaches Poll (11/18) NR RV (38th) RPI 14th 20th SOS 25th 121st KenPom 63rd 21st Sagarin 65th 25th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Points Michael Devoe (26.0) M. Jones & I. Joe (17.4) Rebounds James Banks III (8.3) Adrio Bailey (6.4) Assists J Alvarado & K. Moore (4.5) Isaiah Joe (3.4) Steals Khalid Moore (3.0) M. Jones & A. Bailey (2.2) Blocks James Banks III (5.7) Adrio Bailey (1.8)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Points Per Game 74.7 76.0 Field Goal % 44.9% 45.9% FG Made/Attempts 79/176 139/303 Three Point % 33.3% 26.5% 3PT Made/Attempts 21/63 30/113 Free Throw % 62.5% 79.1%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Rebounds Per Game 43.0 35.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.0 9.2 Def. Reb. Per Game 35.0 26.4 Rebound Margin -0.3 +1.2

Defense:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Opp. Points Per Game 68.0 47.8 Opp. FG% 33.3% 33.7% Opp. 3PT % 25.8% 13.6% Steals Per Game 7.7 11.4 Blocks Per Game 10.0 5.6

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Arkansas Assists Per Game 15 12 Turnovers Per Game 16.7 12.4 Turnover Margin -3.3 +8.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.0

