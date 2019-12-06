Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, December 7th at 12:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: TBD

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Syracuse 63 (62% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Series tied at 5-5*

*1 win vacated from February 19, 2017

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-59 on January 12th, 2019 (road)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Associated Press NR NR USA Today Coaches Poll NR NR RPI 73rd 155th SOS 68th 59th KenPom 69th 68th Sagarin (through 12/5) 69th 64th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Points Michael Devoe (23.8) Elijah Hughes (17.9) Rebounds James Banks III (9.3) Bourama Sidibe (6.5) Assists Jose Alvarado (4.5) Joseph Girard (4.75) Steals Khalid Moore (1.8) Joseph Girard (1.9) Blocks James Banks III (4.7) Elijah Hughes (1.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Points Per Game 71.0 69.0 Field Goal % 45.2% 42.7% FGM/FGA Per Game 26.5/58.7 23.4/54.8 Three Point % 27.8% 32.7% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 5/18 8.1/24.9 Free Throw % 61.4% 66.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Rebounds Per Game 42.5 35.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.3 9.9 Def. Reb. Per Game 33.2 25.1 Rebound Margin +2.0 -2.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Opp. Points Per Game 64.5 63.38 Opp. FG% 34.6% 37.7% Opp. 3PT% 27.0% 27.6% Steals Per Game 7 7.6 Blocks Per Game 8 4

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Syracuse Assists Per Game 13.8 16.1 Turnovers Per Game 17.2 13 Turnover Margin -3.2 2.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.2

