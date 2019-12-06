Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC)
- Tipoff: Saturday, December 7th at 12:00pm EST
- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA
- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: TBD
- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Syracuse 63 (62% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Series tied at 5-5*
*1 win vacated from February 19, 2017
- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-59 on January 12th, 2019 (road)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse
Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"
Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Associated Press
NR
NR
USA Today Coaches Poll
NR
NR
RPI
73rd
155th
SOS
68th
59th
KenPom
69th
68th
Sagarin (through 12/5)
69th
64th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Points
Michael Devoe (23.8)
Elijah Hughes (17.9)
Rebounds
James Banks III (9.3)
Bourama Sidibe (6.5)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (4.5)
Joseph Girard (4.75)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.8)
Joseph Girard (1.9)
Blocks
James Banks III (4.7)
Elijah Hughes (1.4)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Points Per Game
71.0
69.0
Field Goal %
45.2%
42.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.5/58.7
23.4/54.8
Three Point %
27.8%
32.7%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
5/18
8.1/24.9
Free Throw %
61.4%
66.9%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Rebounds Per Game
42.5
35.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.3
9.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
33.2
25.1
Rebound Margin
+2.0
-2.1
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Opp. Points Per Game
64.5
63.38
Opp. FG%
34.6%
37.7%
Opp. 3PT%
27.0%
27.6%
Steals Per Game
7
7.6
Blocks Per Game
8
4
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Syracuse
Assists Per Game
13.8
16.1
Turnovers Per Game
17.2
13
Turnover Margin
-3.2
2.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.2
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook &follow us on Twitter at @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp.