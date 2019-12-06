Jackets Maven
Tale of The Tape: Syracuse Orange

Matthew McGavic

Syracuse Orange (4-4, 0-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC)

- Tipoff: Saturday, December 7th at 12:00pm EST

- Location: McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, GA

- How To Watch: ACC Network (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: TBD

- KenPom Prediction: Georgia Tech 67, Syracuse 63 (62% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Series tied at 5-5*

*1 win vacated from February 19, 2017

- Last Meeting: Georgia Tech won 73-59 on January 12th, 2019 (road)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Syracuse

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Fred Hoiberg Praises Michael Devoe & GT's Zone Defense

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Associated Press

NR

NR

USA Today Coaches Poll

NR

NR

RPI

73rd

155th

SOS

68th

59th

KenPom

69th

68th

Sagarin (through 12/5)

69th

64th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Points

Michael Devoe (23.8)

Elijah Hughes (17.9)

Rebounds

James Banks III (9.3)

Bourama Sidibe (6.5)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (4.5)

Joseph Girard (4.75)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.8)

Joseph Girard (1.9)

Blocks

James Banks III (4.7)

Elijah Hughes (1.4)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Points Per Game

71.0

69.0

Field Goal %

45.2%

42.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.5/58.7

23.4/54.8

Three Point %

27.8%

32.7%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

5/18

8.1/24.9

Free Throw %

61.4%

66.9%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Rebounds Per Game

42.5

35.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.3

9.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

33.2

25.1

Rebound Margin

+2.0

-2.1

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Opp. Points Per Game

64.5

63.38

Opp. FG%

34.6%

37.7%

Opp. 3PT%

27.0%

27.6%

Steals Per Game

7

7.6

Blocks Per Game

8

4

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Syracuse

Assists Per Game

13.8

16.1

Turnovers Per Game

17.2

13

Turnover Margin

-3.2

2.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.2

Comments

Basketball

