The Good, Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 89-74 Loss To Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets dropped their seventh consecutive game and continue to search for answers after a loss on the road to Notre Dame. Head coach Damon Stoudamire deployed a new lineup with true freshman Eric Chatfield getting his first career start. It paid some early dividends but, of course, had growing pains. The Yellow Jackets fell behind by 12 points in the first half and never could get close despite their 8-17 shooting from beyond the arc. Let’s take a closer look at the good, bad, and ugly.

Good

-The Yellow Jackets shoot 13-14 from the free throw line

-Four Georgia Tech players finish in double-figures

-Baye Ndongo finishes with a first-half double-double

-First career start for Eric Chatfield, who finished with six points, four assists, and two rebounds

-Georgia Tech nails 11 three pointers

-Akai Fleming adds 13 points on 4-8 shooting from the field

-Jaeden Mustaf adds 14 points on 4-7 shooting and went 3-4 from beyond the arc

-Baye Ndongo finishes with 14 points on 4-5 shooting and went a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line

-Kowacie Reeves added 14 first-half points

-Baye Ndongo grabs a game-high 12 rebounds

-Georgia Tech shoots 7-8 from the free throw line in the first second half

-Chas Kelley III finishes with nine points in the second half on 3-5 shooting.

Bad

-Georgia Tech loses the rebound battle (-13) to Notre Dame

-Notre Dame finished with 13 offensive rebounds, which led to 17 second-chance points

-Notre Dame Braeden Shrewsberry finishes with 20 points on 5-11 shooting and 4-8 from beyond the arc

-The Yellow Jackets drop their seventh consecutive game

-Georgia Tech falls to 2-11 in the ACC

-Notre Dame 30 points in the paint

-The Fighting Irish shoot 14-24 in the second half despite not scoring in the final four minutes

-Notre Dame Fighting Irish uses a 22-13 first-half run to build a double-digit lead

-Georgia Tech had only one scorer in double figures in the second half which was Akai Fleming who finished with 13 points on 4-7 shooting

Ugly

-Cole Certa finishes with a career-high3 37 points on 12-20 shooting and 7-11 from beyond the arc

-The Yellow Jackets committed 15 turnovers, which led to 14 points

-The Yellow Jackets second-half defense commmitted 15 fouls, and the Fighting Irish shot 13-15

-Only two points in the second half for the Yellow Jackets leading scorer, Kowacie Reeves

