Stock Report For Georgia Tech Basketball After Their Loss To Stanford

Georgia Tech fell at the hands of Stanford on Saturday night and fell to 11-13 (2-9 ACC). Despite the loss, there were several players who increased their stock. Let’s take a look at who stood out and did all they could to help the Yellow Jackets.

Akai Fleming

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Akai Fleming (0) dribbles against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

The true freshman has been special over the last two games and has been coming up big time. He posted his 12th game scoring in double-figures, and he netted back-to-back 19-point games. Georgia Tech has once again been hit with the injury bug and has had to lean on some of its younger players to pick up the slack. With no Kowacie Reeves, Fleming stepped up big, being reinserted into the starting lineup. He was the only Yellow Jacket who scored in double-figures in the second half of the game with 11 points. Fleming was very efficient and went 7-11 from the field and was just one point shy of matching his career-high. Lately, his ability to make tough shots and knock down threes has made him a weapon for the Yellow Jackets.

Eric Chatfield

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Eric Chatfield Jr. (2) dribbles against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The true freshman was put into the fire against Stanford and proved that he can play at the collegiate level and be effective. Chatfield finished with a career-high eight points and a team-high three assists in 16 minutes played. He provided valuable minutes and another guard that head coach Damon Stoudamire can rely on to give him an impact off the bench. Chatfield had more than half of the bench points on Saturday in his first game playing against an ACC opponent. Not sure if we will see Chatfield more on the court, but it was a nice conference debut for him that showcased what he can bring to the team. His head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about his play.

“He's had a good couple of weeks, he's earned that right. He's been doing everything we asked of him. I thought in the first half he came in, and I thought he did some really good things. You know, the second half he didn't have the same impact, but it's hard to ask someone to come in, you know, under those circumstances and do the things that, you know, we would have needed for us to be successful at that time. I thought he played well. I thought his conditioning was there. Obviously some freshman things I can nitpick, but it's not about nitpicking. He did a good job today. He was one of the bright spots," said Stoudamire.

Baye Ndongo

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts as he talks with forward Baye Ndongo (11) during a timeout in the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Ndongo is playing some of his best basketball as of late and continuing to show his veteran presence in the midst of so many injuries to the frontcourt. He finished with 14 points on 6-12 shooting and added six rebounds. It marked his fourth consecutive game scoring double-figures. Ndongo now has 15 games this season in which he has hit double-figures. He did a lot of his damage in the second half of the game, where he finished with eight points on 3-5 shooting, adding three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. His paint presence has been important to the Yellow Jackets, with coach Stoudamire relying on him more. Ndongo has delivered and continued to make big plays on both ends of the floor. The only thing that is concerning is his turnovers. He had four turnovers on Saturday, which was a team-high. If he can get that down, then he can help the Yellow Jackets even more.

