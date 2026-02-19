The Good, Bad, & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 94-68 Loss To No.14 Virginia

Georgia Tech dropped its eighth consecutive game after falling to Virginia 94-68. The Yellow Jackets fell behind 43-9 in the first half of the game and would never revolver as the Hoos used its rebounding prowess and defense to domiante the game. Virginia finished with 12 steals and nine blocks and had the Yellow Jackets in a frenzy trying to find answers to its defense. Georgia Tech wouldn’t find a rhythm until the second half, and by then it was too late. Let’s take a deep look at the good, bad, and the ugly for another loss for the Yellow Jackets.

Good

-Lamar Washington finished with 7 points on 3-3 shooting in the first half

-Georgia Tech goes 4-5 from the free-throw line in the first half

-Jaeden Mustaf finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-13 shooting and added six rebounds

-Georgia Tech goes 16-19 from the charity stripe

-Georgia Tech outscores Virginia 41-35 in the second half of the game

Bad

-Baye Ndongo picks up his second foul of the game not even three minutes in, and three fouls in the first half

-The Yellow Jackets give up eight offensive rebounds that lead to 14 second-chance points

-Three Virginia players hit double-figures in the first half: Malik Thomas, Dallin Hall, and Johann Grünloh

-Four Virginia Players hit at least two three-pointers in the first half

-Georgia Tech gives up 59 first-half points

-Virginia dominated the glass over the Yellow Jackets with a 51-34 advantage

-No answers for Thijs De Ridder, who finishes with 22 points oin 9-13 shooting

-Georgia Tech gives up 20 offensive rebounds

-Virginia finishes with 23 assists on 36 made baskets

Ugly

-Virginia 14-3 run against the Yellow Jackets to open the game and take full control

-Georgia Tech trailed 36-7 in the first half of the game

-Georgia Tech goes 1-10 from beyond the arc in the first half

-Virginia goes 10-18 from beyond the arc in the first half

-Four players didn’t hit a field goal in the first half of the game for the Yellow Jackets: Kam Craft, Akai Fleming, Chas Kelley III, and Baye Ndongo

-Georgia Tech finishes 4-19 from beyond the arc

-Akai Fleming finishes 0-7

-Kam Craft goes 2-10 from the field

-Virginia Malik Thomas finishes with 17 points and 5-8 shooting from three-point range

-Virginia Dallin Hall records first double-double of his career, finishing with 12 points and 10 assists

